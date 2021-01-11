Grimes says she’s “weirdly enjoying” having COVID-19

In a time where one in five Los Angeles residents have contracted the virus, Grimes has revealed that she’s caught COVID-19.

The art-pop musician, artist, and mother to X Æ A-Xii shared her COVID-19 diagnosis via Instagram, alongside a Spotify stream of SZA’s newest release Good Days.

“Finally got COVID but enjoying the Dayquil fever dream,” Grimes (a.k.a. Claire Boucher) wrote in her post.

Fans of her music have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to her diagnosis:

Grimes getting covid the worst news so far for 2021 — Carlos 🗿 (@Carlosskanksss) January 9, 2021

grimes having covid is just…….. im both hysterical and numb at this point — fæ (they/them) (@faeliria) January 9, 2021

2021 has already been an eventful year for the electro-pop sensation, with the artist dropping a Rave edition of her 2020 album Miss Anthropocene. In addition to the release of her album, the artist scored a voice acting role in the hugely-hyped video game Cyberpunk 2077, where she plays a suicidal pop-star, joining the likes of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves and Swedish hardcore punk band Refused.

the best part of cyberpunk 2077 is hearing grimes 4am while you speed down the highway — zara (@vitamintrash) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Grimes’ partner of two years Elon Musk – founder of Tesla and SpaceX – has also already had a hectic year, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man.