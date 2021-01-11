News

Grimes says she’s “weirdly enjoying” having COVID-19

by Ria Pandey

Photo: Getty Images

by Ria Pandey

In a time where one in five Los Angeles residents have contracted the virus, Grimes has revealed that she’s caught COVID-19.

The art-pop musician, artist, and mother to X Æ A-Xii shared her COVID-19 diagnosis via Instagram, alongside a Spotify stream of SZA’s newest release Good Days.

“Finally got COVID but enjoying the Dayquil fever dream,” Grimes (a.k.a. Claire Boucher) wrote in her post.

Grimes covid
Photo: The Independent

Fans of her music have taken to Twitter to share their reactions to her diagnosis:

2021 has already been an eventful year for the electro-pop sensation, with the artist dropping a Rave edition of her 2020 album Miss AnthropoceneIn addition to the release of her album, the artist scored a voice acting role in the hugely-hyped video game Cyberpunk 2077, where she plays a suicidal pop-star, joining the likes of Hollywood star Keanu Reeves and Swedish hardcore punk band Refused.

Meanwhile, Grimes’ partner of two years Elon Musk – founder of Tesla and SpaceX – has also already had a hectic year, overtaking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man.

