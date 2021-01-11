Lou Reed keyboardist Michael Fonfora passes away, aged 74

Lou Reed and Downchild’s piano-man Michael Fonfara passed away on Friday morning, following a two-year battle with cancer.

Awarding winning pianist and keyboardist Michael Fonfara passed away on Friday at 74-years-old.

CBC reported the sad news yesterday morning, noting that Fonfara had been battling cancer for over two years.

Fonfara gained recognition for his talents across the music industry, including his nomination as Piano/Keyboardist of the year by the Maple Blues Awards.

RIP Michael Fonfara, who played some organ on our last record, and to whom Lou Reed featured on ‘Take No Prisoners’. Brilliant musician. — @hockeyesque (@hockeyesque) January 9, 2021

He was most known for his involvement with Lou Reed during the ’70s. After working with Reed on the 1974 album Sally Can’t Dance, Fonfara continued to play for the artist over another eight records.

Along with touring as Reed’s keyboardist, Fonfara also co-produced and co-wrote Growing Up in Public (1980).

Fonfara will also be remembered for his work with Downchild Blues Band. As a 30-year member of the band, Fonfara became a Canadian blues icon.

Downchild leader and co-founder Donnie Walsh states: “He’s the best musician I’ve ever worked with… if you met him, you loved him, a creative genius.”

In tribute to our friend and bandmate, Michael Fonfara, we’re doing a live video premier of our 50th Anniversary performance of “It’s A Matter Of Time” from the @TorontoJazzFest, with special guest David Wilcox, TONIGHT at 8 PM (EST) at https://t.co/XKezzFgV2T pic.twitter.com/0bu2umhx5j — Downchild (@DownchildBlues) January 10, 2021

The final recording of his career took place at Downchild’s 50th-anniversary party at the 2019 Toronto Jazz Festival. The video has been released on Youtube in tribute of the late pianist.

He also played in their most recent album, released on October 16, 2020: