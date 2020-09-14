Grimes set to star in new video game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ alongside Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077: Grimes is set to voice in-game pop star Lizzy Wizzy, with the singer claiming the game “is going to be f***ing good”.

After being delayed due to coronavirus, the drop of the dystopian, futurist video game, Cyberpunk 2077, is set for November 19. On the bill for voice acting is The Matrix‘s own Keanu Reeves, as well as a pre-confirmed in-game appearance from Swedish hardcore punk outfit, Refused.

The latest reveal from game developers has seen a new addition to the eclectic line-up of voices, with none other than the ethereal pop princess Grimes herself playing a suicidal pop star, Lizzy Wizzy.

Over the weekend, self-described “futurist” publication Cybr Magazine dropped their latest edition, revealing the in-game artwork for the new character played by Grimes.

Grimes stans were losing it online over the announcement, with Twitter responding with nothing but hype:

Going through the archives, this is not the first we have seen or heard of Grimes on the bill for Cyberpunk 2077. Back in December 2019, Grimes tweeted a pic of early graphics for Lizzy Wizzy, sporting a mohawk in a late 21st-century LA-style setting.

“I did my voice acting for Lizzy Wizzy, that game is going to be f***ing good,” Grimes described in a live-stream. “I play a pop star who committed suicide on stage, and they had to quickly come and perform emergency surgery and replace her whole body with cybernetics while she was dead for an hour. Then she finished the show as a cyborg.” We are getting major Black Mirror Ashley O vibes from this one…

Singles from Grimes’ latest release Miss Anthropocene have been confirmed for Cyberpunk 2077′s soundtrack, alongside tracks from ASAP Rocky and Run The Jewels.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on PC, PS4, and Xbox One from November 19. Preorder here.