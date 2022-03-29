Groovin the Moo 2022 | Fresh Produce Artists Announced

Groovin the Moo 2022 is releasing a flock of incredible artists out of the paddock for April shows in Maitland, Canberra, and Bendigo.

The poor souls at GTM have had to wait out a pandemic before jumping back on the horse. But at last, the time has come! The time for mates, drinks, glitter, doc Martens, moshing, and of course, live music.

You’ll be happy to hear Groovin the Moo 2022 is hosting a lineup for the ages. Whether you wanna headbang to Hilltop Hoods, or sing your lungs out to Middle Kids, this years’ lineup has a little something for everyone.

Lineup

First things first, the lineup. As you can see below, GTM 2022 has made a strong effort to include a diverse pool of artists. Expect old favourites as well as emerging artists. There’s talent all the way from Syndey to Perth, and GTM has covered as many bases as possible.

“It’s been a long time since opening our GTM gates and we can’t wait to see you again. And for those of you heading to your first Moo, we are so excited to welcome you. We’ve got more to share with you too – stay tuned for our Fresh Produce and Community Program additions coming soon” – Promotor Steve Halpin of Cattleyard.

Fresh Produce Artists

To celebrate the return of Groovin the Moo, the lineup has been extended to include the hottest local acts to every Maitland, Canberra, and Bendigo show. Fresh Produce Artists in previous years include Confidence Man and Alex Lahey, so best believe the GTM team know how to pick the finest fruit from the crate. Check out this year’s fresh additions below:

Maitland, NSW

Main Stage: DJANABA | MOLLY MILLINGTON | RUM JUNGLE

Plot Stage: DAN HALLETT | DANNY BLAKE | DJ JUNIOR

ECLIPSE | KILA | LEE FITZPATRICK | PILO

PURE BLONDE | SÈIREN | SHUVCHECK | VICIOUS BEATS

Canberra, NSW

Main stage: AODHAN | MIA RODRIGUEZ | PHILLY

Plot Stage: BANKER | BRITTANY DE MARCO | DANA

GAMMACELL | FISH GIRL | IT’S A LONDON THING CREW

JLP & MACCA WITH DJHRH | LEMN | MONEYBAG$ | QUAILS | SWEETHARD

Bendigo, VIC

Main Stage: MULALO | QUEEN P | TELENOVA

Plot Stage: CLITERALLY | DARBY | DRECHSLER | FALLA | JEMIMA

MASON FLINT | SEÑOR SEÑOR | THIRD RAIL STUDIO PRESENTS TONKY | WIL BARRETT | XIREN COLLECTIVE

Community Additions

Groovin the Moo is more than music. It’s a community. That’s why these kickass organisations are joining the fold:

Maitland, NSW

Newcastle Pride – Drag Queens and Kings to glam up your day

What You Were Wearing – A safe space to chill and relax

HyveMynd – Bringing back cattle games

TAFE NSW & Regional Youth Entertainment Network – Work Experience & Volunteer Opportunities

Canberra, ACT

Heaps Gay & Phish & Phreak – Making the day fabulous

Masonga Mbogo – Beautiful art pieces on black site scrims

Uncle Bill T & Serena Williams – Performing welcome to country

Bendigo, VIC

Dragon City Roller Derby – Directing you to the festival entry

Hiphopportunities – showcasing their supreme talents on THE PLOT stage.

HoneyEater – Freshen up at the Powder Pen

The Red Cross Market Stall – find that vintage treasure

The Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst, Cricket Club and The Lions Club of Strathfieldsaye – Helping you find a car park and get home safe

Collarts and YO Events – Offering large scale event work experience opportunities to their students.

Happy Friyayy!! Listen to our wild farm of a @SpotifyAU playlist! Ducks, wolves, you name it 🕷🦆🐺🐍Listen here: https://t.co/siRPHwMgvu pic.twitter.com/NmFLI6gBwQ — Groovin the Moo (@groovinthemoo) March 4, 2022

Tickets

In true cliche form – tickets are genuinely flying off the shelves. So, call up your crew and grab your tickets here before it’s too late. Cya there!

Maitland, NSW – Saturday 23 April

Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country

Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW

TICKETS

Canberra, ACT – Sunday 24 April

Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC), Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country

Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT

TICKETS

Bendigo, VIC – Saturday 30 April

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country

42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC

TICKETS