Groovin the Moo 2022 | Fresh Produce Artists Announced

Groovin the Moo 2022 is releasing a flock of incredible artists out of the paddock for April shows in Maitland, Canberra, and Bendigo.
The poor souls at GTM have had to wait out a pandemic before jumping back on the horse. But at last, the time has come! The time for mates, drinks, glitter, doc Martens, moshing, and of course, live music.
You’ll be happy to hear Groovin the Moo 2022 is hosting a lineup for the ages. Whether you wanna headbang to Hilltop Hoods, or sing your lungs out to Middle Kids, this years’ lineup has a little something for everyone.
Lineup
First things first, the lineup. As you can see below, GTM 2022 has made a strong effort to include a diverse pool of artists. Expect old favourites as well as emerging artists. There’s talent all the way from Syndey to Perth, and GTM has covered as many bases as possible.
“It’s been a long time since opening our GTM gates and we can’t wait to see you again. And for those of you heading to your first Moo, we are so excited to welcome you. We’ve got more to share with you too – stay tuned for our Fresh Produce and Community Program additions coming soon” – Promotor Steve Halpin of Cattleyard.
Fresh Produce Artists
To celebrate the return of Groovin the Moo, the lineup has been extended to include the hottest local acts to every Maitland, Canberra, and Bendigo show. Fresh Produce Artists in previous years include Confidence Man and Alex Lahey, so best believe the GTM team know how to pick the finest fruit from the crate. Check out this year’s fresh additions below:
Maitland, NSW
Main Stage: DJANABA | MOLLY MILLINGTON | RUM JUNGLE
Plot Stage: DAN HALLETT | DANNY BLAKE | DJ JUNIOR
ECLIPSE | KILA | LEE FITZPATRICK | PILO
PURE BLONDE | SÈIREN | SHUVCHECK | VICIOUS BEATS
Canberra, NSW
Main stage: AODHAN | MIA RODRIGUEZ | PHILLY
Plot Stage: BANKER | BRITTANY DE MARCO | DANA
GAMMACELL | FISH GIRL | IT’S A LONDON THING CREW
JLP & MACCA WITH DJHRH | LEMN | MONEYBAG$ | QUAILS | SWEETHARD
Bendigo, VIC
Main Stage: MULALO | QUEEN P | TELENOVA
Plot Stage: CLITERALLY | DARBY | DRECHSLER | FALLA | JEMIMA
MASON FLINT | SEÑOR SEÑOR | THIRD RAIL STUDIO PRESENTS TONKY | WIL BARRETT | XIREN COLLECTIVE
Community Additions
Groovin the Moo is more than music. It’s a community. That’s why these kickass organisations are joining the fold:
Maitland, NSW
Newcastle Pride – Drag Queens and Kings to glam up your day
What You Were Wearing – A safe space to chill and relax
HyveMynd – Bringing back cattle games
TAFE NSW & Regional Youth Entertainment Network – Work Experience & Volunteer Opportunities
Canberra, ACT
Heaps Gay & Phish & Phreak – Making the day fabulous
Masonga Mbogo – Beautiful art pieces on black site scrims
Uncle Bill T & Serena Williams – Performing welcome to country
Bendigo, VIC
Dragon City Roller Derby – Directing you to the festival entry
Hiphopportunities – showcasing their supreme talents on THE PLOT stage.
HoneyEater – Freshen up at the Powder Pen
The Red Cross Market Stall – find that vintage treasure
The Rotary Club of Bendigo Sandhurst, Cricket Club and The Lions Club of Strathfieldsaye – Helping you find a car park and get home safe
Collarts and YO Events – Offering large scale event work experience opportunities to their students.
Happy Friyayy!! Listen to our wild farm of a @SpotifyAU playlist! Ducks, wolves, you name it 🕷🦆🐺🐍Listen here: https://t.co/siRPHwMgvu pic.twitter.com/NmFLI6gBwQ
— Groovin the Moo (@groovinthemoo) March 4, 2022
Tickets
In true cliche form – tickets are genuinely flying off the shelves. So, call up your crew and grab your tickets here before it’s too late. Cya there!
Maitland, NSW – Saturday 23 April
Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country
Blomfield St, Maitland, NSW
TICKETS
Canberra, ACT – Sunday 24 April
Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC), Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country
Entry via Stirling Avenue, Mitchell, ACT
TICKETS
Bendigo, VIC – Saturday 30 April
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country
42-72 Holmes Rd, Bendigo, VIC
TICKETS