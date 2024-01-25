Behold Grover Allman, our prizing partner for Needle In The Hay

Alongside the prestige of simply entering (and perhaps even winning) the competition, this year’s Needle In The Hay also boasts a coveted prizing partner in Grover Allman

That’s right, as Happy Mag’s annual Needle In The Hay music contest heats up, we’re proud to present one of the sponsors who helped make it happen — and it’s none other than the guitar pick masters over at Grover Allman.

Rightfully considered a world leader in the design of guitar picks, straps and accessories, Grover Allman have long provided the handiest tool for guitarists and musicians the world over.

Perhaps the most sought-after of Grover Allman’s products is their range of custom guitar picks.

Not only can the designers (or more accurately artisans) print just about whatever you like on the pick, but they also offer these custom designs on a huge selection of shapes, gauges and colours.

Elsewhere, in what is the most aggressive pick in the industry, Grover Allman offer the ‘Tru Grip’ pick, boasting a no-slip surface and spikes for better handling.

The company’s picks range is rounded out by an array of glow-in-the dark and customisable etching options. But that’s not all, Grover Allman’s mastery stretches to a dazzling range of guitar accessories, including personalised straps of varying lengths.

Print whatever you like on these durable, soft and supple straps, and complete your guitar set-up with the company’s unique pick mosaic range.

If you’ve go a budding guitarist in your family or bandmate in need of some love, then these mosaics – crafted entirely out of Grover Allman picks — are the perfect stocking stuffer.

They’d also look awesome hanging on the wall of your in-home studio. With such a stellar range of guitar accessories, it’s no wonder the pick masters have focussed their efforts on prizing for this year’s Needle In The Hay, and entrants are all the better for it.

To find out more about Grover Allman, head to their website here. Meanwhile, you can head here for all the details around submitting your tune for Needle In The Hay here.