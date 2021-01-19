Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle exploded in a woman’s home

Ok. Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle has exploded in a woman’s living room.

In a hilarious and life-threatening turn of events, the vagina-scented candle that Paltrow peddles on Goop burst into flames in the living room of a UK woman, Jody Thompson, who won the pungent product in a quiz.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” 50-year-old Thompson told The Sun.

Thompson and her partner, David Snow, said that after they lit the vagina candle, a vicious, 50 cm flame burst from the glass jar. The couple were forced to promptly throw the vagina-scented incinerator out their front door to avoid any injury.

“It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth’s vagina candle exploded in my living room,” she said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” a media consultant from Kilburn, North London, told the Sun.

when you’re getting ready for bed but forget about your gwyneth paltrow vagina candle: pic.twitter.com/Xlx1k4HvvH — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@LeUgly) January 18, 2021

The $97 (AUD) candle, which launched in January last year, is described on Gwyneth’s Goop site as being “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected” – and clearly Gwyneth isn’t fucking around with her marketing.

The scent notes that give the candle it’s ‘freshness’ include geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes, juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP,” reads the website.

“The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina’ — but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle.)”