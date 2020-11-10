Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Goop gift guide includes a $300 lamp made out of real bread

Gwyneth Paltrow has released a Goop holiday gift guide which includes a Post-Structuralist Vulva Colouring Book and a lamp made from bread.

Gwyneth Paltrow has never been one to shy away from taking bold new directions, especially when it comes to marketing her wellness brand Goop. Her love for the niche has seen her go down as one of the early pioneers of capitalising on taboo, with her $75 candle, ‘This Smells Like My Vagina Candle’, paving the way for the likes of Lily Allen’s vibrator or Erykah Badu’s vagina-scented incense.

Paltrow’s latest range, dubbed the Ridiculous But Awesome Gift Guide, not only includes said candle, but also a host of other whacky items including a lamp made entirely from real-life bread – which, if you think about it, is basically the perfect item on which you can spend $300 of your hard-earned dough instead of bags at the work Christmas party bills these holidays!

The lamp, made out of a real batard which has been coated in resin, is possibly the most necessary feature of any home, office or sesh den. Unfortunately, unlike real bread, it retails for a hefty US $210.00, which works out to be almost $300 AUD.

On the bright side, Gwyneth has opted for a more budget-friendly option with a Post-Structuralist Vulva Colouring Book which is going for about $20, for any who want to let their inner Pablo Picasso shine.

And for those with cash to splash and dead persons they would like to contact, do it in style with your own celestial Ouija board for $2,750. This gift will go best paired with the bread lights off (obviously not because you can’t pay your electricity bill).

"Goop Christmas guide, featuring a £70,000 bath tub, a ouija board, a lamp made out of bread and a £26 roll of toilet paper “with a conscience”." Hey #Goop customers I have scarfs made of organic compressed air that feel so light you won't be able to feel or see it. ONLY £2,500! — Darren (@lywyn) November 5, 2020

Find the rest of Gwyneth’s beautifully eccentric holiday gift guides here.