Lily Allen has released a signature vibrator because “we all deserve amazing orgasms, right?”

Lily Allen has unveiled her long-awaited collaboration with Womanizer: a signature vibrator named ‘Liberty’ is hitting the market for $149.

Christmas isn’t the only thing coming early this year. Lily Allen has gifted us the sex toy we’ve all been waiting for since it was announced in 2019, when the star revealed she had been working on a clitoral massager and said “I feel like the celeb sex toy market hasn’t been capitalised upon”.

The Liberty vibrator is available globally via Womanizer for $149, and is a part of Womanizers campaign #IMasturbate, a movement to create an open dialogue around sexual fulfilment and empower everyone to masturbate.

The vibe itself, besides looking sexy af, features six intensity levels and is 100 percent waterproof. So yes, it can handle long baths or even going overboard in the canals of Venice. The intensity levels are all balanced, offering different settings for different moods to make sure every orgasm is unique.

The gal behind iconic bad sex anthem Not Fair previously professed in her memoir My Thoughts Exactly to have never orgasmed until age 29. One fruitful day in New York City she stumbled into a sex shop, made a life-changing purchase, and has never looked back.

According to the Australian Study of Health & Relationships, women are likely to masturbate half as much as men do. Lily’s right, it just ain’t fair.

“I hope that this collaboration will lead to people feel that they can talk more freely about masturbation”, Allen shared, “and if somebody like me can talk openly about it without shame then they might feel inclined to try it out for themselves – a whole new world awaits.”

Lily Allen said the Liberty changed her orgasmic experience, declaring “If I want a guaranteed orgasm I will definitely reach for my toys”.

