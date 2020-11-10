Music

LEISURE – ‘Side A’: EP Review

Happy

by Happy

LEISUREPress

Photo: Nicole Brannen

Happy

by Happy

Groovy and understated, Side A from New Zealand’s LEISURE is a perfect companion record to the warmer months at hand.

The journey that started with Slipping Away, a single released almost a year and a half back, has just concluded with Side A from New Zealand supergroup LEISURE. A collective of prominent producers and songwriters from around the country, LEISURE were primed for success before they even released their first record. Now we have a two albums and an EP, each as good as the last.

The Side A EP ripples with the same psychedelic groove fans have come to know and love; a warm, lazy energy that’ll have you taking your next day off by the horns.

LEISURE Side A

For those who’ve been following LEISURE since Slipping Away, there aren’t too many surprises to be found within Side ASpark Up and Lonely Nights were also released as warm-up singles, meaning the new cuts are Eye 2 Eye and Beautiful. They walk a similar line to the rest of the EP, maybe even using the same synth patch for their respective progressions. When you strike gold, it seems, you keep digging.

Eye 2 Eye is perhaps the catchier of the two, serving as the EP’s middle track with an earworm hook and a more prominent beat. Beautiful is a record-closer through and through, a little more meandering than the rest of the tracklist, ending the journey with a cool demeanour.

Given the band’s many creative brains, it’s wonderful to see such a cohesive release come together. Throughout the runtime Side A is intimate, teeming with lush tones, never straying too far from the gooey, luxurious creative centre the group have carved out.

The EP was written while the five-piece were sequestered away in Paris together, away from home and family. So if you felt a little burning romance come through the headphones, you’d be spot on.

“We were away for about 3 weeks so everyone was feeling the distance I think,” LEISURE’s Tom Young shared.

“When you’re going through the daily timetable with your significant other you can sometimes take some things for granted. Sometimes it takes a bit of space between you to get a clearer view. Take that and then throw in five songwriters, shit loads of cask wine and you might have yourself a few yearners.”

 

Side A is out now. Stream the EP here.

Related