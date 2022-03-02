WATCH: Haim share music video for new song ‘Lost Track’

American pop-rock trio Haim have released a new single, Lost Track, accompanied by a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The collaboration follows Alana Haim’s acting debut in the film Licorice Pizza, which was also directed by Anderson.

This isn’t the first time Haim have worked on a music video with the director, but the clip for Lost Track was more spontaneous.

During a photo shoot with Anderson, he and the band saw the opportunity to film another music video together.

“We were inspired by the idea of someone doing something so drastic to get out of a situation they felt uncomfortable in—just to feel something,” Alana Haim revealed.

Watch the music video below.