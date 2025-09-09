Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Siobhan Cotchin

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Siobhan Cotchin

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with WA’s rock ‘n’ roll artist Siobhan Cotchin, who first grabbed our attention when she placed second in our NITH competition. Her vocals and songwriting have since only grown stronger, and she’s now sharing her transformative new EP Redemption Arc.

The record is a reflection on heartbreak, self-reflection, and growth, with Cotchin describing it as “the fight to become better – not perfect, not fixed, but real.” Lead single Overdrive captures the chaos of overwhelming emotions, blending gritty, soulful performances with the authenticity Cotchin has become known for.

Cotchin is an artist unafraid to confront real feelings in her music, and her work continues to resonate with listeners for its honesty and depth.

