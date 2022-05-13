What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (May 13-19)

We made it. It’s freakin’ Friday, and if you’re keen to celebrate the weekend with the best gigs in your city, we’ve got you covered.

Friday

Promising to test out some new tunes, WAAX are dropping into Sydney this weekend with support from the wonderful Charlotte & The Harlots.

With their “mitts pulled tight and our socks tucked in,” Towns are taking their Keep On Swingin’ tour to Melbourne with support from the Debbies and Hallie.

Melbourne punk legends Press Club are up from Melbourne for the weekend, and they’re playing one of Sydney’s best live music venues, The Lansdowne to celebrate.

Adelaide seven-piece West Thebarton have kept pretty quiet since their 2018 album Different Beings Being Different, so if you’re in Adelaide tonight, don’t miss the energetic live show of West Theb.

Saturday

Off the back of her acclaimed sophomore album I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good, Alice Skye is hitting up Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane for an exciting show.

The most recent project from the Royal Headache frontman, Shogun and the Sheets are jumping up on the iconic Lansdowne stage with special guests RaK3z and Hugh M. Hominid.

Mansionair are embarking on their first ever headline tour along Australia’s east coast after a run of stunning singles and a triple j Like A Version cover of Labrinth’s Still Don’t Know My Name.

ARIA award nominee Charlie Collins is hitting up Sydney’s iconic Oxford Art Factory tomorrow night, bringing a performance packed full of emotion as she performs her brand new album Undone.

Catch Bliss n Eso, Drapht, and Horrorshow, all under the same roof at Homegrown hip hop festival in Naarm this weekend.

Sunday

Young music fans get the rough end of the stick, with the majority of shows only allowing people over the age of 18 to attend. But for all the youthful legends out there, Surf Trash are putting on a show in Marrickville, just for you.

Jazz/funk/soul pioneers Hiatus Kaiyote will be gracing the Lion Arts Factory stage on Saturday and Sunday night this weekend. But you better hurry because tickets are selling quicker than Road Runner.

All Weekend

Featuring some of Australia’s best comics, including Aaron Chen, Ross Noble, and Denise Scott, Sydney Comedy Festival is taking over the city’s stages all of May. Check out the full list of shows on the festival’s website.

Happy gigging!