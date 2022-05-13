en English
What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (May 13-19)

by Lochie Schuster

west thebarton live
by Lochie Schuster

We made it. It’s freakin’ Friday, and if you’re keen to celebrate the weekend with the best gigs in your city, we’ve got you covered.

Friday

WAAX – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora

Promising to test out some new tunes, WAAX are dropping into Sydney this weekend with support from the wonderful Charlotte & The Harlots.

Towns – The Workers Club, Melbourne/Naarm

Towns band
Towns @Marlborough Hotel

With their “mitts pulled tight and our socks tucked in,” Towns are taking their Keep On Swingin’ tour to Melbourne with support from the Debbies and Hallie.

Press Club – The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney/Eora

Melbourne punk legends Press Club are up from Melbourne for the weekend, and they’re playing one of Sydney’s best live music venues, The Lansdowne to celebrate.

West Thebarton – Jive, Adelaide/Kaurna

west thebarton live

 

Adelaide seven-piece West Thebarton have kept pretty quiet since their 2018 album Different Beings Being Different, so if you’re in Adelaide tonight, don’t miss the energetic live show of West Theb.

Saturday

Alice Skye – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane/Meeanjin

Alice Skye

Off the back of her acclaimed sophomore album I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good, Alice Skye is hitting up Black Bear Lodge in Brisbane for an exciting show.

Shogun and The Sheets – The Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney/Eora

Shogun and The Sheets

The most recent project from the Royal Headache frontman, Shogun and the Sheets are jumping up on the iconic Lansdowne stage with special guests RaK3z and Hugh M. Hominid.

Mansionair – The Triffid, Brisbane/Meeajin

Mansionair

Mansionair are embarking on their first ever headline tour along Australia’s east coast after a run of stunning singles and a triple j Like A Version cover of Labrinth’s Still Don’t Know My Name.

Charlie Collins – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney/Eora

Charlie Collins Backseat Valentine

ARIA award nominee Charlie Collins is hitting up Sydney’s iconic Oxford Art Factory tomorrow night, bringing a performance packed full of emotion as she performs her brand new album Undone.

Homegrown Festival – PICA, Melbourne/Naarm

Horrorshow

Catch Bliss n Eso, Drapht, and Horrorshow, all under the same roof at Homegrown hip hop festival in Naarm this weekend.

Sunday

Surf Trash – The Great Club, Marrickville/Eora

Surf Trash
Credit: Tom Page

Young music fans get the rough end of the stick, with the majority of shows only allowing people over the age of 18 to attend. But for all the youthful legends out there, Surf Trash are putting on a show in Marrickville, just for you.

Hiatus Kaiyote – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide/Kaurna

Hiatus Kaiyote

Jazz/funk/soul pioneers Hiatus Kaiyote will be gracing the Lion Arts Factory stage on Saturday and Sunday night this weekend. But you better hurry because tickets are selling quicker than Road Runner.

All Weekend

Sydney Comedy Festival – Multiple Venues, Sydney/Eora

Cameron James comedian
Comedian Cameron James | Credit: Anneliese Nappa

Featuring some of Australia’s best comics, including Aaron Chen, Ross Noble, and Denise Scott, Sydney Comedy Festival is taking over the city’s stages all of May. Check out the full list of shows on the festival’s website.

Happy gigging!

