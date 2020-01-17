Happy Listening: the 8 new releases we’re obsessed with this week

It’s been an impressive and exciting start to the new decade, with so much great new music already emerging on the other side of the New Year. The world never stops spinning.

Here’s what we recommend you get stuck into today – if you haven’t been pumping this week’s new releases already, that is.

From Thundercat on the world stage to The Chats back home, there’s no denying that the music world has seen some serious movement this week.

Thundercat – Black Qualls

First up is Thundercat with this funkadelic precursor to his forthcoming album It Is What It Is.

There’s no second-guessing this track, it’s a bonafide banger. Featuring some absolutely caramel vocals from Steve Lacy and Steve Arrington (double Steves!), it has rightfully given us heaps to look forward to on the new album.

The Chats – The Clap

Filthying up 2020 in fine form are Aussie punk shit-stirrers, The Chats, with a new high energy tune about catching a nasty case of the clap. The Clap is the title track on a four-track EP which also includes previously released songs Pub Feed, Identity Theft, and Do What I Want.

The Clap also foreshadows the release of their first full-length album High Risk Behaviour, set to drop on March 27.

Real Estate – Paper Cup

New Jersey indie-rock outfit Real Estate have returned with this lovely cruiser, Paper Cup.

The song features some sumptuous string sections and the perfect touch of exotic congas. It’s a sure way to get you dusting off the working week’s crust and kicking back for the weekend.

Bombay Bicycle Club – Everything Else Has Gone Wrong

A brand new album has just surfaced from indie-rock veterans Bombay Bicycle Club.

It features all sorts of musical brilliance, namely some chunky guitar and bass riffs that cut deep through their signature dance-y percussion. We know you’re not meant to pick favourites, but this week… we’re calling it.

Hayley Mary – The Piss, The Perfume

Hayley Mary is flying the Sydney alt-rock flag with elegance on her new EP The Piss, The Perfume.

Expect swooning, high-flying vocals backed by some ripper guitar licks in an all-round boppy, shoe-gazey style, reminiscent of the better end of early ’90s alternative rock.

Bootleg Rascal – Lonely Times

This assorted bunch of rascals are on top of it with this one, channeling their distinctive echoey reggae sound but with a healthy injection of dance-inducing breakbeat.

This one comes as a tasty dose of the Bootleggers before their massive east coast tour with Shag Rock and SCABZ, beginning in tonight at the Miranda Hotel.

Holy Fuck – Deleter

Electronic dance-band veterans Holy Fuck have blown us out of our seats with this massive new album, which certainly doesn’t hold back on motivating you to move.

Deleter is the perfect body of work to assure any EDM skeptic that great dance music can be made by a live band. Get amongst some heavy bass and synth sounds over absolutely uplifting psych-rock instrumentals.