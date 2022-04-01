What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (April 1-7)

Get out of the office and grab your dancing shoes, because there’s some incredible live music near you this weekend.

From Coolio playing country pubs, to a festival of Japanese cuisine, here are some of the best events happening in Australia this weekend.

Friday, April 1

Melbourne dance duo Confidence Man released their long-awaited sophomore record TILT this morning, and they want you to celebrate with them at the Colour Club in Carlton tonight. You’ll have to find tickets on resale because the event has sold out, but you can also check out the rest of their upcoming tour dates here.

Don’t miss this all-star lineup of Indigenous artists as they play The Tivoli in Brisbane tonight. Alice Skye, BARKAA, and Dameeeela are amongst the list of talented acts hitting the stage from 5:30 this evening.

Get your rave on at Home Sydney tonight with SHELTER. Catch international headliners UMEK and Teenage Mutants plus sets from some incredible home grown talent, kicking on until 4am on Saturday.

If you’re a ’90s kid, (no, it doesn’t count if you were born in December 1999), this festival is dedicated to you. It’s not everyday that you see RnB/hip hop icons Coolio and Blackstreet play a festival in a Queensland pub, so make sure you don’t miss this chance.

Saturday

Catch Bec Sandridge, Imogen Clarke, Austen, and more at Australia’s biggest mental health music festival. Enjoy some of the greatest emerging artists Sydney has to offer, or take part in positive mental health activities with likeminded music-lovers.

Don’t miss out on the “Best. Chardy. Ever.” Enjoy beautiful food and wine while you watch stellar performances from The Presets, PNAU, Babe Rainbow, and Benee at the picturesque Rochford Winery.

Sunday

If you’ve never caught Polish Club live, why the heck haven’t you? Besties Novak and John will treat you to a night you won’t forget, chock-full of energy and post-song gags. It’s a rock show and stand-up set, rolled into one.

The grind never stops for Flight Facilities. After wrapping up their national road trip headlining Airfields festival, the electronic duo are taking their sophomore album FOREVER on tour, and it’s Brisbane’s turn this week.

South Korean DJ Peggy Gou is headlining the launch of Piknic Électronik Season 8 in Melbourne, promising to be one of the most exciting parties in Melbourne’s electronic music calendar.

All Weekend

Head into Surry Hills any night this weekend to experience a sensory experience at Japanese bar and restaurant, Goros. Cherry Bomb is a six-week event in celebration of Japan’s Sakura Festival where you can enjoy a curated menu of food and cocktails, with DJs and a dance floor that’s open until late.

Australia’s most iconic comedy festival kicks off in Melbourne this weekend, featuring Australia’s best comedians, podcasters, and performers, plus plenty of overseas acts as well. You can catch shows in venues spanning across Melbourne so check out the event program to make sure you don’t miss out.

Australia’s biggest tattoo dedicated event is returning to Sydney this weekend. 250 of Australia’s best tattoo artists will be under one roof for three-days only, pitted against each other to design your next ink.

Great Southern Nights continues this weekend. On Friday you can catch TikTok sensation Masked Wolf at Rock Lily in Pyrmont, Daryl Braithwaite at Norths in Cammeray, and Spiderbait at Kingscliff Beach Hotel. Darryl Braithwaite is playing again on Saturday at Shoal Bay Country Club, then on Sunday, you can see Diesel perform at Lizotte’s in Lambton or check out Russell Morris at Moonee Beach Tavern.

Happy gigging!