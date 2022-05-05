Happy Mag’s Mother’s Day Book Gift Guide

Get in the good books. Treat your mum to something special this Mothers Day, with a book that looks just as good as it reads.

We’ve compiled a great list of books that are sure to bring some joy to your special mum. For the mums that like music, art, fashion, a good old-fashioned classic, or just like Bryan Ferry, read on to find that perfect present for your mum, this Mothers Day.

Bryan Ferry – Lyrics

Bryan Ferry has put together a selection of his favourite lyrics of love and loss to mark the 5o year celebration of his impressive music legacy. A career that spans eight albums with Roxy Music, and sixteen solo albums, Ferry is regarded as one of the most influential recording artists of all time. “The low points in life so often produce the most keenly felt songs, and it might be added, some of the best poetry” — Bryan Ferry.

BUY HERE

BRYAN FERRY

LYRICS

Patti Smith – Just Kids

Patti Smith’s award-winning masterpiece captures her life in New York, where she met and fell in love with Robert Mapplethorpe. Smith shares stories of her first apartment in Brooklyn, Times Square with John and Yoko’s iconic billboard, and all of the extraordinary people who passed through their lives, in this classic coming of age memoir.

BUY HERE

PATTI SMITH

KIDS

Nina Simone’s Gum – Warren Ellis

Award-winning musician and composer Warren Ellis’s surprising and inspiring story of a piece of chewing gum. Nina Simone’s gum to be precise. After a rare performance as part of Nick Cave’s Meltdown Festival, Simone left the stage and a chewed piece of gum behind on the piano. In a state of awe, Ellis took Simone’s piece of gum from the piano, wrapped it in her stage towel, and put it in a Tower Records bag. Where it stayed, in his possession for twenty years, as though it were a sacred totem, or his creative muse, growing in significance with every passing year. “Warren has turned this memento, snatched from his idol’s piano in a moment of rapture, into a genuine religious artifact.” – Nick Cave

BUY HERE

WARREN ELLIS

NINA SIMONE’S GUM

Romance Was Born – by Anna Plunkett, Luke Sales, and Georgina Safe

A fully illustrated story of one of the most successful Australian fashion houses of the last 15 years. Romance Was Born collections are iconically lavish and larger than life. This beautiful book is a celebration of this unique Australian vision, created by two young designers who declined an internship with Galliano at Dior to ‘do their own thing’.

BUY HERE

ANNA PLUNKETT, LUKE SALES, GEORGINA SAFE

ROMANCE WAS BORN

Wonderland – Annie Leibovitz

A celebration of Leibovitz’s time with Vogue. Includes 350 extraordinary images (many of them previously unpublished) featuring Nicole Kidman, Serena Williams, Pina Bausch, RuPaul, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, Matthew Barney, Kate Moss, Natalia Vodianova, and Rihanna. With a foreword by Anna Wintour. ‘Looking back at my work, I see that fashion has always been there, ‘ My work for Vogue fueled the fire for a kind of photography that I might not otherwise have explored.’ Annie Leibovitz.

BUY HERE

ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

WONDERLAND

Fashion in Film – Christopher Laverty

A beautiful collection of famous fashion designers, their gorgeous creations, and the film stars that wore them. Fashion has played an integral part in movies since the early days of cinema. Fashion in Film adorns the pages with some of the most eye-catching and influential costumes ever made, from Ralph Lauren’s trend-setting masculine style for Diane Keaton in Annie Hall to Audrey Hepburn’s little black Givenchy dress in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

BUY HERE

CHRISTOPHER LAVERTY

FASHION IN FILM

Leila Jeffreys: On Birds (Des oiseaux) – Leila Jeffreys

Sydney-based photographer Leila Jeffreys is renowned for creating intimate portraits of living birds, working with rescued birds and birds from wildlife sanctuaries and zoos. Owls, eagles, finches, pigeons, cockatoos, budgerigars, and a host of other birds reveal their beauty and character to Jeffreys’ lens in these beautiful, and original images.

BUY HERE

LEILA JEFFREYS

ON BIRDS

Paradise Camp – Yuki Kihara

As a companion publication to Kihara’s recent exhibition at the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, editor Natalie King has commissioned contributors from around the world to explore the interwoven strands running through Kihara’s art: race, gender, place, decolonization, environment, agency, community. Features Coco Fusco, Chantal Spitz, Patrick Flores, and Australian arts leader Natalie King OAM (who edited the book).

BUY HERE

YUKI KIHARA

PARADISE CAMP

Anna Karenina – Leo Tolstoy

​​Tolstoy’s epic novel of love, destiny, and self-destruction is beautifully printed in clothbound. Anna Karenina seems to have had it all – but she feels that her life is empty until the moment she meets Count Vronsky. Their affair scandalizes society and family alike and soon brings jealously and bitterness in its wake. A poignant and beautiful tale.

BUY HERE

LEO TOLSTOY

ANNA KARENINA

The Great Gatsby – F Scott Fitzgerald

This beautiful edition is specially created in partnership with the world-famous V & A Museum. A time less classic, The Great Gatsby follows the story of the young, handsome and incredibly rich, Jay Gatsby, who is the bright star of the Jazz Age. But beneath the sparkling front, Gatsby is hiding a secret: a silent longing that can never be fulfilled.

BUY HERE

F. SCOTT FITZGERLAD

THE GREAT GATSBY