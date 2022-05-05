What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (May 6-12)

In the market for some top notch live music and comedy this weekend? Here are our personal recommendations, from The Lazy Eyes, to The Veronicas.

Friday

All-female Sydney outfit Sweetie are launching their debut EP Collision at Mary’s Underground on Friday night, with support from the very groovy Poolroom and Punko.

Bones and Jones are one of the best folk bands going round right now, and they sound beyond incredible live. Think harmonica, a chorus of guitar, enthusiastic percussion, and Beatles-esque songwriting that’ll have you boot scootin’ across the d-floor.

Peter Bibby is taking his ‘Dog Act’ tour to Sydney this weekend, which, in his own words, will involve “gallivant around the country with my band again,” causing a ruckus in different cities, and catching aeroplanes with dreadful hangovers!

Saturday

Off the back of the release of their debut album SongBook, The Lazy Eyes are hitting up Oxford Art Factory on Saturday before they fly over to the UK for another run of shows. Can confirm, these guys put on a killer live show so grab tickets if you like good music.

Baker Boy has been rising and rising since his breakout singles back in 2017. Now, after the release of his acclaimed debut record Gela, he’s playing some of the biggest stages the country has to offer.

Egoism’s new single For Ages is nothing short of brilliant, and the dream-pop duo are celebrating the release with their first ever headline tour down the east coast of Australia.

Camp Cope are bringing their refreshingly honest brand of alt-rock to The Tivoli stage as they tour their new album Running with the Hurricane around Australia and the US.

Go put on some eyeliner and iron your best pair of skinny jeans, because Our First Kiss festival is throwing the ultimate throwback party in Melbourne this weekend. Headlined by The Veronicas and Short Stack, this festival is going to be an absolute ball.

All Weekend

Unless you assumed this was a male strip event, you probably gathered that Meatstock is centred around barbecued meats. But it’s not all about the delicious food, there’ll also be live bands including The Living End and Polish Club, barbecue masterclasses, live art, tattoos, competitions, and refreshments by Pirate Life and Sailor Jerry.

Featuring some of Australia’s best comics, including Aaron Chen, Ross Noble, and Denise Scott, Sydney Comedy Festival is taking over the city’s stages all of May. Check out the full list of shows on the festival’s website.