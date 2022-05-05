en English
What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (May 6-12)

by Lochie Schuster

The Lazy Eyes
by Lochie Schuster

In the market for some top notch live music and comedy this weekend? Here are our personal recommendations, from The Lazy Eyes, to The Veronicas.

Friday

Sweetie – Mary’s Underground, Sydney/Eora

Sweetie band

All-female Sydney outfit Sweetie are launching their debut EP Collision at Mary’s Underground on Friday night, with support from the very groovy Poolroom and Punko.

Bones and Jones – Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong/Djilang

Bones and Jones

Bones and Jones are one of the best folk bands going round right now, and they sound beyond incredible live. Think harmonica, a chorus of guitar, enthusiastic percussion, and Beatles-esque songwriting that’ll have you boot scootin’ across the d-floor.

Peter Bibby – Crowbar, Sydney/Eora

 

Peter Bibby
Credit: Peter Bibby

Peter Bibby is taking his ‘Dog Act’ tour to Sydney this weekend, which, in his own words, will involve “gallivant around the country with my band again,” causing a ruckus in different cities, and catching aeroplanes with dreadful hangovers!

Saturday

The Lazy Eyes – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

The Lazy Eyes

Off the back of the release of their debut album SongBook, The Lazy Eyes are hitting up Oxford Art Factory on Saturday before they fly over to the UK for another run of shows. Can confirm, these guys put on a killer live show so grab tickets if you like good music.

Baker Boy – The Forum, Melbourne/Naarm

Photo: Baker Boy

Baker Boy has been rising and rising since his breakout singles back in 2017. Now, after the release of his acclaimed debut record Gela, he’s playing some of the biggest stages the country has to offer.

Egoism – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane/Meeanjin

Egoism band
Photo by Billy Zammit

Egoism’s new single For Ages is nothing short of brilliant, and the dream-pop duo are celebrating the release with their first ever headline tour down the east coast of Australia.

Camp Cope – The Tivoli, Brisbane/Meeanjin

Camp Cope are bringing their refreshingly honest brand of alt-rock to The Tivoli stage as they tour their new album Running with the Hurricane around Australia and the US.

Our First Kiss festival – Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne/Naarm

The Veronicas
Photo – Getty Images

Go put on some eyeliner and iron your best pair of skinny jeans, because Our First Kiss festival is throwing the ultimate throwback party in Melbourne this weekend. Headlined by The Veronicas and Short Stack, this festival is going to be an absolute ball.

All Weekend

Meatstock – Sydney Showground, Sydney/Eora

Meatstock Sydney
Credit: Meatstock

Unless you assumed this was a male strip event, you probably gathered that Meatstock is centred around barbecued meats. But it’s not all about the delicious food, there’ll also be live bands including The Living End and Polish Club, barbecue masterclasses, live art, tattoos, competitions, and refreshments by Pirate Life and Sailor Jerry.

Sydney Comedy Festival – Multiple Venues, Sydney/Eora

Aaron Chen
Credit: Aaron Chen

Featuring some of Australia’s best comics, including Aaron Chen, Ross Noble, and Denise Scott, Sydney Comedy Festival is taking over the city’s stages all of May. Check out the full list of shows on the festival’s website.

