Happy’s Zen Horoscope (30th January – 5th February): Mercury is in Capricorn this week

Practicality is the name of the game with Mercury direct in Capricorn on the 3rd.

Any areas that have been on hold, or lagging, will all begin to move forward, so now is the perfect time to take a pragmatic approach to ensure that you move forward with greater momentum.

Expect to feel a stronger sense of dedication, determination and discipline, and a ‘let’s get this done’ mindset. Give extra focus to any problem-solving and remember that the key to achieving your goals in this window of activity is to break down the process into small achievable steps.

Aquarius

Embrace this week, as the quiet reflective timeframe that it is, especially if you’ve been busy lately with all of the day to day stay stuff, that you have forgotten to stay connected to your inner voice. Now is the perfect time to go deeper into your inner being and align yourself with your inner purpose, so that you are able to move forward with greater clarity and intent.

Pisces

If you can clearly identify the ways in which you may have become overly reliant on others, it will put you in a better position to gain some traction in the way that you can become more self-sufficient in the long term. Take a moment out and realign yourself with your truth, and look to see how you can bring about greater balance, financially, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

Aries

If you are feeling like you are not good enough in some way, or you are feeling isolated or alone, this is the moment to quit tormenting yourself with such thoughts, and pull your head out of your butt, because maybe are just too focused on your problems to notice that the people in your life actually do care. The people in your life are here to support you. Sometimes you just need to let them know you need them.

Taurus

Whatever you have been experiencing lately, if it has rocked your world in any way, it’s okay, everything has a reason, and is purposefully in place to bring about change. While tough or unpredictable times can be unsettling, trust in the process and know it is for the best. Embrace it as the transformative time frame that it is and know that the process is making a stronger and smarter you.

Gemini

You have a lot to give, and if for any reason you have been holding yourself back, then now is the time to explore and nurture what it is that you want to share with the world. Take a broader look at any blocks, break them down into their parts, and work out a methodical and practical plan of action so that you can get moving towards what it is that you would like to achieve.

Cancer

You care a lot about your peers, but if you sense that you are letting your emotions get the better for you, personally or professionally, and maybe getting in the way of achieving your goals, then it’s time to check in with yourself and rebalance accordingly. Especially if you’re faced with any negativity or strong emotions from others, go out of your way to stay centred and calm, and look at things objectively. Ensure that your mind and your heart are in balance.

Leo

Take a good look at things Leo and make sure that you are not deceiving yourself about the current state of affairs. You know that there’s a lot that you want to do, and if you aren’t taking the steps that are needed, then maybe you need a new strategy, because the one you have, may not be working. Prioritize what’s important and turn your focus and attention on the things that will move you closer to your goal.

Virgo

You have a plan in place and as long as you are sticking to a schedule to get the job done, you will get there. Sure it may feel a little slow, but a well thought out and methodical approach is the best approach. Consistency is king and just so long as you continue to put one foot in front of the other, and just keep doing what you are doing, you will start to make some great progress.

Libra

Hold on, or let go, life is often full of tough decisions, but as long as you make your choices with your best intentions, and are aware of the consequences, either way, you can’t go wrong. Remember, prolonging it with an extended list of pros and cons can sometimes do more to confuse the situation, and sometimes you just need to choose. If you really can’t make up your mind then just choose, at least that way you’ll know how you really feel, because no doubt your heart would’ve jumped in by that stage telling you exactly how you feel. So there’s always that.

Scorpio

Feeling detached or uninspired with certain components of your life? Maybe you are feeling overwhelmed by other factors, to the point that it’s making you feel disconnected from the work you do. Maybe it’s making you wonder if it’s time to make a change. Use this timeframe to go out of your way to reconnect to what is important to you and your inner purpose for this lifetime. Align your daily life with this purpose, and you can’t go wrong.

Sagittarius

The only unchanging thing in the world is change itself. Prepare yourself for change and put your best foot forward. Take a meditative approach to visualize what it is that you want to manifest at this time, and infuse it with as much positivity as you can muster. Because life is about to get interesting, but only if you are willing to grow and change with the times.

Capricorn

If you are experiencing indecision about where your best opportunities lie or in which direction to go in, and it’s causing your thoughts to become scattered and things are starting to feel out of control. Stop for a moment, and know that everything will be okay, don’t worry so much, sometimes it might be just what was needed. I know it’s hard for a Capricorn, but sometimes you have to chill out a bit and remember, that there is much more to life than just being on top of things.