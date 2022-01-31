André 3000’s heartwarming encounter with autistic six-year-old fan

What’s cooler than being cool? André 3000 spending 20 minutes with an autistic six-year-old fan, to chat about German Shepherds.

US man Jason Roth took to Twitter to share an incredible encounter he had with rapper André 3000 in 2010. The post was in response to a tweet that was asking people to share their “strangest interaction” with a celebrity.

Roth recounted the time he ran into the OutKast frontman on a ferry to Alcatraz, an island off the coast of San Francisco. “Once Andre 3000 was on my ferry ride to Alcatraz and I said hi,” he recalled. “My 6 y.o. autistic son came over and started talking his ear off about German Shepherds, his obsession at the time. Andre talked to him about dogs for like 20 mins.”

But even after the encounter, André was the opposite of ‘ice cold.’ He exchanged phone numbers with Roth and got a text from the rapper four years after they met.

So just imagine you’re halfway through a Buzzfeed quiz that promises to guess which brand of bathroom cleaner you use, based on the cold meat you add to a sandwich. Then a text pops up on the screen from André friggen 3000 that reads, “Hi Jason. I was searching for a name and yours popped up. I remember our cool encounter on the boat. Ha. How’s the kid? I’m living in NYC now. So if you’re ever here please reach out.”

Roth took him up on the offer when he was next in New York City, but unfortunately, André 3K was filming a movie at the time.

“We’ve exchanged texts a few times and he’s as cool as you’d hope. My son was too shy to take a pic with him but I couldn’t resist,” Roth explained in a follow-up tweet

Wow, thanks nice people. We did try to reconnect in NYC one time but he was away shooting a movie. We’ve exchanged texts a few times and he’s as cool as you’d hope. My son was too shy to take a pic with him but I couldn’t resist. We were goofing, I’m not that serious-looking. pic.twitter.com/sDqKQuMbT9 — Jason Roth (@LucidJay) January 26, 2022

The six-year-old’s father posted a screenshot of the rapper’s text, as well as the selfie the pair took on the ferry. Don’t worry, Roth isn’t as unhappy as he appears in the photo, explaining, “We were goofing, I’m not that serious looking.”

We thought André couldn’t get any cooler after he was spotted several times walking around in public while playing the flute, but once again, the one (very fun) half of OutKast has proved us all wrong.