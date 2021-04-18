Happy’s Zen Horoscope (April 19th – April 24th): Be like concrete, baby

The 23rd sees Mars enter Cancer – be on alert for any extra emotional energy so that you can use it to your advantage.

Hello Taurus! A new zodiac season is upon us from the 19th of April, which means it a very favourable transit for taking some extra time out to plan and prioritise long-term security.

Take a page out of old Taurus’s book to lead the way in this fine season. Time to slow down and soak up some love feels. Do be pragmatic, do stick to tried and tested plans, and don’t go too off-kilter into the unknown.

After the 23rd, take a softer approach than you usually might and take a quiet moment to reflect and tap into your emotions before making any decisions. Channel your feels to make things more effective. Any plans that you make with Taurean sensibility will be solid and strong, like concrete baby, like concrete.

Taurus

It’s Taurus season, baby! This week will see you pushing the boundaries of what is practical and useful to enable you to think more with your heart, which can be a process for you to say the least.

There are a lot of responsibilities weighing on your mind, so as you go about navigating all of the things that you have to do, remember to take a slightly softer approach to get things done. Take it one day at a time because there is no need to rush through anything, in fact, it’s better if you don’t. One day at a time, one step at a time. You will get there.

Why is it food that seduces me? Like why? — Taurus (@taurusismagic) April 15, 2021

Gemini

There are general rules of thumb to things this week; you can’t rush anything, you can’t make anyone do what you want them to, and that is sometimes just a sad fact. So before you let it bum you out completely, take a deep breath and take it in your stride.

Accept that there is probably still a little more that you could be doing to nurture certain situations along, and whatever you do, don’t do anything for the wrong reasons. You know what I mean – milking certain situations more than you have to just to win someone back, or to get in their good books – by all means follow your heart, not your overthinking, scheming mind, you feel me?

Gemini:a musical will leave you feeling upset. — Horoscope Roulette (@HoroscopeRoule1) April 5, 2021

Cancer

Mind over matter, baby, mind over matter. Sure, you know you have put things off, but you’re getting past that now. You’re actually getting things done, so nice work!

Before you let your mind get in the way, take a moment to adjust here or there, so that any movement you make going forward comes from your heart – you know, that pulse that beats at the very centre of your being. Because that will take you where you want to go, it really will. Success is yours for the taking, just keep going.

Leo

The only constant in life is change, and this is something that you can’t really avoid, and because change does test little ol’ Leo to a degree, try to keep it all in your and stride by tapping into your strengths; be warm, be loving, let your heart be the boss for this week.

Even if you have no support, even if you have to do seemingly everything yourself, if it feels hard, if you feel like crying, have a little cry, and keep going – you will be fine. Half Moon in Leo on the 20th will allow you to feel even more warm, generous, and full of confidence than usual, so go with that.

#Leo's prefer to distance themselves whenever they're in a bad mood because they'll become the most heartless person you’ll ever meet. — LEO (@Leo_Tweets) April 15, 2021

Virgo

Tap into your heart this week Virgo, you’ll need it. We all know that you can get a little set in your ways. There may be some reluctance to adhere to change this week, and you may be called upon to do things a little differently, so this will require a bit of energy, the roll-up-your-sleeves kind of energy to achieve things.

Maybe you won’t like it, maybe you will, but whatever happens, it is going to lead you towards some great changes, and if you need a little help, remember that you are surrounded by people that are more than happy to. So don’t be afraid to ask.

Virgo: are you ok

Therapist: don’t gaslight me — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) April 15, 2021

Libra

Librans, you may well be tested this week by people not playing sportingly. You feel to be quite aware of this though, and in your own way you will know how to rise above it. This will require you to go inwards and work from the centre out – from your heart.

Expect a bit of conflict and a bit of resistance to what is being offered. Compromise is important, but don’t let yourself be coerced – it feels important to think about it, to see it through in your mind before you action anything. Balance things out by having more creative fun than usual.

#Libra are known for their attraction to beauty. That little number they picked up for you was really for them. — LIBRA (@AboutLibras) April 13, 2021

Scorpio

You feel busy old Scorpio, very busy. As you go about being the best you that you can be, don’t forget to take a moment out here or there for a bit of downtime – random and spontaneous kind of downtime.

Because when you get caught up with busyness, you can start making mistakes, and if you do, you can take it as a sign that something needs a check-in, and in this instance, it’s a break, literally. So take it! You need it. Even Bill Gates stops for a cheeseburger. Got it? Good.

Scorpio be like “I know a spot” & take you to hell — Scorpio Astrology (@ScorpiosVeryOwn) March 26, 2021

Sagittarius

Sometimes when you start that journey of promoting something new, you may find that you begin to lose your way if you start looking at others to see what they are up to, and how they do it. Best to forget all about that – it won’t work for you this week, it’s best to tuck yourself away for a little and keep working from the innermost working depths of your heart. Because that is the only place that your truth can be accessed.

Don’t be afraid, don’t be fearful, you have what it takes, but at this time the simplest, most ordinary approach is the best. Forget about anything else just for this week. Keep it simple.

if astrology’s not real explain nicki minaj being a saggitarius… — p3nis (@maiahoile) April 12, 2021

Capricorn

What’s a Capricorn if not ambitious and disciplined? As you go about being your super hard-working self, take the proper measures to check yourself. Don’t let any mistakes weigh you down, just use them as the valuable tool they are: learn from them so that you don’t make the same mistakes again.

Stick to your strengths, use a little more structure, logic, and order, as these are the keys for success at this time. Be kind to yourself in equal measures and you will be fine.

Capricorn: You bring people joy. By leaving group chats. — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) April 11, 2021

Aquarius

There is a lot of happy news in the stars this week Aquarians; celebrations, children, fun times. You may feel overly emotional here or there, so try your best to not let it get the best of you.

Some things may work out, some things won’t, it’s important to compromise your way through it this week if anything is asking for it – it may not be easy, but try to go with it. Advice: just love, love your heart out.

Aquarius: no more drama

Also Aquarius: if you disrespect me & not like it on insta I’ll ruin your life bitch — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) April 15, 2021

Pisces

Dear Pisces, you will be called on to be courageous this week, and you have what it takes because you’ve done a lot, experienced a lot – you know yourself well enough to know that you can do anything. So don’t put off the inevitable, don’t be afraid of change, just take things one day at a time.

No need to rush, but do approach what you know you need to, one step at a time. You will be fine. Because you know that no matter where you go, or where you find yourself, that you belong to a different kind of realm, and that is more than ok because you belong to you, no matter where you are.

pisces is this, pisces is that, how about give a pisces a million dollars — . (@pisceswrId) April 14, 2021

Aries

This has the potential to be quite a stressful week if you let it get the better of you. Sage advice; take your mind off whatever is praying on it, remove yourself from the stress, and do anything that will help you to relax. Anything simple will do, hell, take yourself off to the shops and buy an orange, an apple, whatever, just keep it simple.

Take the path of least resistance, and know that everything will make sense soon enough – the good, the bad, all of it, will make sense – and for now, trust that you have set yourself up for success, you really have.