The Destiny 2 Guardian Games start soon: here’s how to join the fray

Mark your calendars. Back by popular demand, Destiny 2 will once again host the Guardian Games tournament – and it’s starting soon.

Destiny 2’s first Guardian Games tournament was first launched last year in 2020, where the three classes – Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks – duked it out in weekly competitions. Each win goes towards the final count, which determines who the reigning champions of the Guardian Games should be.

It’s like the Destiny 2 version of the Olympics, and this year isn’t any different.

The Destiny 2 Guardian Games is a free event, open to all interested players as long as you own a copy of the game. In 2021, the actual battle tournaments in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games will be held from April 20 to May 9.

This is also the second year the event has taken place, and let’s just say that players should be prepared to bring the big guns out. Some very, very, big guns.

The 2021 Guardian Games trailer shows off each of the unique class outfits, unveils the Heir Apparent exotic machine gun, and gives a peek at the event’s vanity items. There will also be some sweet new Legendary items that are limited to one per class, two new emblems, and a fresh new pair of shaders, too.

Players will have the opportunity to compete in various matches and be awarded with bronze, silver, or gold medals at the end of each week in a podium ceremony. An iridescent aura matching the relevant rank will then surround the player. All records are stored and counted towards the final results, where the class with the most gold will reign supreme.

Once the winners are announced from 7-11 May, they will be honoured with a fantastic fireworks display. In addition, the champions will also obtain a trophy that will be featured in the Tower all year round.

Although we don’t know exactly why there’s four whopping days allocated for closing ceremonies, the next Destiny 2 season launching right at the end of the Guardian Games could be an indication.

It could also be because there’s extra activities planned during the final stretch of the tournament, such Bungie offering unlockable items exclusive only to those participating in the weekend of the final ceremonies.

For those keen on getting in on the fun, you can download Destiny 2 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Stadia and Steam.