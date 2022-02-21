Bungie is helping you level up just in time for the new ‘Destiny 2’ DLC!

Destiny 2 players will get a power buff in preparation for new DLC, “The Witch Queen”, so you don’t have to worry if you stopped playing.

The Destiny 2 DLC, “The Witch Queen”, is right around the corner and Bungie is ensuring that as many players as possible will be able to jump straight in on day one!

Senior Community Manager of Bungie, Dylan Gafner, posted in a tweet that, “Even if you’ve taken a break from Destiny 2, we’ll be bumping up the power of your gear to get your straight in to the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday.”

Friends, help blast this far and wide during our final weekend before launch. Even if you’ve taken a break from Destiny 2, we’ll be bumping up the power of your gear to get your straight in to the Witch Queen campaign on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/TqQezEN3Sa — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) February 20, 2022

Gafner also tweeted: “Recommendation: Throw your favorite weapons in the Vault or on your main character before launch. On launch day, API will be offline for a while, limiting the ability to transfer items via Companion App or other 3rd Party Apps.”

The day prior to the release of the new DLC, the Power floor for guardians will be raised to 1350. If you’re located in Australia, you’ll be able to jump into the new expansion from 4am AEDT.

The new DLC will introduce the Throne World of Savathûn, the expansion’s chief antagonist, the new weapon crafting system and its star weapon, the glaive, some story beats, and the all-important Void 3.0.

If you’re excited to jump into the new Destiny 2 DLC then make sure you have the right gear for the right job. Check out the in-depth look at the Destiny 2 and SteelSeries collaboration here!