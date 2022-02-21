ScoMo’s getting slammed for a moronic welding incident in Alice Springs

After assuring he was experienced “on the tools,” Scott Morrison nearly lit his face on fire at an Alice Springs welding factory.

Just when we thought ScoMo couldn’t embarrass himself even more than he already has, another one of his foolish antics has landed him right back in the headlines. While touring a welding factory in Alice Springs over the weekend, he approached a workstation and expressed a keen interest in getting “back on the tools.”

“I’ve done this before, up in the Hunter… on the tools once again.” Yeah right, Scotty.

In response to his concerning level of confidence, one of the welders asked, “you used to be a tradesman?”

The PM’s muffled reply to this important question sounded something like, “Oh, no no no.”

As if that statement wasn’t enough of a red flag, Scotty was then allowed to light up a metal beam with a welding torch. Despite being fully decked out in protective gear, Morrison thought it would be a fantastic idea to take it off right before he actually needed it; almost blinding himself as a result.

Thankfully, the PM always ensures there are cameras around when he’s carrying out one of his foolish antics. Thanks to this viral video on Twitter below, we can all witness the meme-worthy moment that ScoMo decided to showcase yet another one of his delusional “skills.”

"you used to be a tradesman before?" Morrison confuses being a tool with being on the tools.#CosplayFail #auspol pic.twitter.com/GcPOQxiuEa — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) February 19, 2022

Don’t try this at home, kids!

Of course, this incident has sparked a heated response from many Aussies, including Sally McManus, Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions.

What do the tradies of Australia think of this? pic.twitter.com/3h2cOLZiSt — Sally McManus (@sallymcmanus) February 19, 2022

Hot off the heels of his recent ukulele stunt on 60 minutes, it seems like the PM is well-versed at giving things he’s deeply under qualified for a red-hot go. Evidently, ScoMo’s last-ditch attempts to appeal to the public before the election have turned into a journey of full-fledged self-sabotage.

Wish we could say we’re surprised, but we’re not.