Happy’s Zen Horoscope (20th February – 26th February): Knowledge is power

This week, knowledge reigns.

If you feel compelled to learn something new, no matter how big or small the undertaking, hell, it might be as simple as reading the back of a chip packet, or studying up on something completely new, one thing to abide by, if A + B = C then chances are you should run towards it.

Because what you take on board in this timeframe will assuredly move you towards a better and improved you.

Pisces

Look to those around you that can offer guidance. Whether it’s a partner, a friend, someone you look up to and admire, or someone on the interwebs, like a self-help guru, Instagram fav, or rock star, whoever they are, look now and follow suit. As long as it is aligned with true personal growth, and helps you to make some improved changes to your daily life, it is highly encouraged.

pisces girls are pretty girls — ︎ ꕥ (@pisceswrId) February 15, 2022

Aries

You’ve worked through some challenges, whether it be on the home front or professionally, and you realize that things aren’t as bad as you thought they were going to be. Worry has been replaced by relief. Now all you need to do is to take a step towards complimenting this newfound realization with something practical and tangible, to keep things aligned with positive forward motion.

Us Aries don't blow on our food we hasafashafsas it till we can chew it — Aries Prophet (@TheAriesProphet) February 12, 2022

Taurus

Work/home life balance has its moments. If you find that you are stretching yourself way too thin, and you are suffering the consequences of having taken on too much, then something needs to change. Time to prioritize, and maybe enlist a little help. At the very least, make some new arrangements with your family or your boss to prioritize accordingly until things become more manageable.

taurus, punch a libra for good luck. — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) February 15, 2022

Gemini

You’ve worked hard to get where you are, don’t ever be afraid to share the best of who you are, or enjoy yourself because you are worth it. Now is the time to celebrate where you are at, don’t be afraid to spend a little time or money, doing something special for yourself. If spending ain’t your thing, then take some time out in mother nature, spend time where you ordinarily wouldn’t, and enjoy it.

Leo: *exists*

Geminis: feeling cute might annoy the fuck out of you — Rude Astrology: The Knowledge No One Else Has. (@Rude_Astrology) February 14, 2022

Cancer

If ever there was a moment to reflect on change this is it. No doubt you are already aware of any negative habits or patterns that have been holding you back, so take this as a cue to break the cycle, and arm yourself with the knowledge that it will make you stronger, smarter, better than before. If you feel any resistance, push past it, change and grow.

why are you so afraid of doing what's good for you, cancer? — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) February 12, 2022

Leo

Let this week be all about rediscovery, or reminding if you will, as to what inspires you and gives you a sense of purpose in your life. You are already making some major changes in your life, and transforming from the old to the new, will always make it obvious as to what aspects of your life benefit from change. Embrace a little inner silence, and go within at any time you feel it’s hard, just to feel clear.

Friend: hey

Leo: bonjour — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) February 15, 2022

Virgo

Return home to your centre, especially if you experience any conflict or imbalance in your personal life. This week, you may not get to do everything you want, maybe no one else is into it, or you are outvoted. Sure that sucks, but regardless, remember that you are eternally enthusiastic by nature, and you can do it on your own if need be, or you can go with what is being presented, that’s also an option.

all virgo placements look just like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/8e6n7McnCL — Syd Divine Tarot 💎 (@SydDivineTarot) February 15, 2022

Libra

You are a natural-born leader, may as well honour that about yourself, instead of shying away from it. You know what you want to build, so now it’s just up to you to enlist a little help from others to help you to achieve it. Lead with intent, keep your vision in the long term. Stay inspired by sustainability to help you to bring a lasting impact. You are here to leave a legacy are you not?

Libra music taste is elite — Libra Prophet💫 (@libra_prophet) February 12, 2022

Scorpio

Strategy is the word on the street. Priority being the second. You can’t do everything at once and nor should you, so for the time being as there are clearly not enough minutes in a day, organize accordingly things that need your time and attention in order of importance, and work from there. You are no stranger to a big workload, and you know what works well for you, after all, this isn’t your first trip around the Sun, it’s just a matter of remembering to prioritize.

The crazy be hitting entirely different

when it's coming from a Scorpio. — Scorpio Brasi (@iamsouljabrasi) February 15, 2022

Sagittarius

Just when you think you’ve found the right solution, something or someone comes along that makes you question things all over again. Not everyone is going to like everything that you do, but there’s not much that you can do about that. Know that sometimes, there is no right answer for everyone, and what’s important is that you find the option that feels right for you.

#Sagittarius hate to be in drama and they do their best to avoid these kind of people too. They like to watch though. — Team Sagittarius ™ (@TeamSagittarius) February 8, 2022

Capricorn

Life’s a process, and mostly you really just need to keep putting one foot in front of the other. You just need to give whatever it is that is in front of you your complete and total attention, and to not start the next step/ thing/ or whatever it may be until the thing you are working on is completed. Fully. Got it? That’s it.

A #Capricorn knows when you are lying out your ass. Caps would rather see how much more lies you tell then stop you. — Terms of Capricorn (@CapricornTerms) February 9, 2022

Aquarius

The simple approach is often the best approach, keep it ordinary, keep it easy. Sure you may be tempted to shout from the rooftops about how brilliant you are, and while you are brilliant, remember to continue to work hard and make improvements and adjustments along the way to ensure that you are always the best person you can be. Sometimes you have to tap into a different energy, a more focused quiet intent, which means playing things down a little. Just for now.