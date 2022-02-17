EA partially blames ‘Halo Infinite’ for ‘Battlefield 2042’ downfall

During an internal ‘Town Hall’ meeting call, EA finally admits that they’re disappointed with the launch of Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 was released November 12th, 2020, and similar to Cyberpunk 2077, it hasn’t performed as well as everyone had hoped. After months of user pushback and dwindling player numbers, EA has expressed that they too are not happy with the game.

Thanks to an exclusive story from Tom Henderson, internal conversations around the titles performance have now come to light.

The ‘Town Hall’ meeting is a quarterly call that takes place for executives to provide company-wide updates and to discuss past, present, and future directions of the company. One of the major talking points for this meeting was Battlefield 2042.

Laura Miele, EA’s Chief Studios Officer, said “it’s really important to acknowledge when we have misses.”

They continued, “This is certainly the case with the Battlefield launch, which failed to meet the expectations of our players, and also clearly missed our own expectations.”

One of the main elements that was attributed to the underperformance of Battlefield 2042 was the extended period of time that it took to update the in-game engine.

Miele addressed this point by saying it was “All new tech, it was basically a new engine. They went back. The Frostbite version they were on was so old they had to go back and update. So it was basically putting the game on a new engine.”

Additionally, Miele mentioned that the surprise release of Halo Infinite caught them off guard and that, because it was a very polished title, it was comparably the better gaming experience for players.

Though the game now seems to be in good hands, there is a lot of pressure on what is to come, namely the ‘Season 1’ content set to release in the coming months. At the moment, there is no set release date.