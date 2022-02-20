SteelSeries releasing sleek ‘Destiny 2’ peripherals range to celebrate ‘The Witch Queen’ DLC

The SteelSeries brand is already a premium household name with veteran gamers, but their new collaboration with Destiny 2 packs some exciting new heat.

SteelSeries gaming peripherals have an established reputation for innovation, performance, and quality. Their range of headsets, keyboards, mice, and surfaces have won more awards than any other brand.

It has endeared them to gamers around the world – particularly those that take gaming seriously, such as the world’s top esports pros.

And when it comes to gamers that take their gaming seriously, well, Destiny 2 players have been in the figurative chat room for a while now.

With that in mind, and Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion almost upon us, the time is ripe to make sure your current gaming setup isn’t holding you back. Because wading into intergalactic war underprepared is never a good idea.

Thankfully, the Guardians at SteelSeries have seen the light, and decided to add a little glory for Destiny 2 fans to buff their gaming experience. Enter, the Limited Edition SteelSeries Destiny 2 range, inspired by the serene stillness of the Traveler.

SteelSeries and Bungie clan up

There’s nothing better than two Titans (fire)teaming up to create something greater than the sum of their parts – and Bungie have found the ultimate partner in SteelSeries.

Regardless, if you’re a blueberry or a veteran, this setup is sure to add a little flair as you delve into the depths of the Hive Throne World or listen out for a fellow Guardian’s footsteps as you stalk them in the Crucible.

If you’re in the market for a new set of peripherals to help you chase down those milestones and triumphs in game, look no further than the SteelSeries range.

Whilst this Limited Edition release is especially sleek, the performance and quality of their product will keep you (and your Ghost) on your game.

The Destiny 2 peripherals range

Looks are one thing – but functionality and performance matters a lot more when it comes to gaming gear. The good news is that SteelSeries have a solid track record here with countless awards to prove it.

Harnessing the Traveler’s iconic look and feel for a truly stunning collection, the Destiny 2 range, in practical terms are product reskins; but when the originals are this stellar that’s actually a good thing.

The Rival 5 is ideal for FPS action due to its fantastic tracking and ergonomic 9-button design. It also doesn’t hurt that the new white colour scheme really makes the dynamic lighting pop.

The headset takes the versatile Arctis 1 and morphs it into something NASA a cosmonaut would be proud to put their name on. It’s also a nice feature that this model works across all major platforms, meaning no Destiny 2 player will misses out thanks to the 3.5mm connection.

Finally, the plush mousepad is a new take on the classic QcK Prism XL mousepad. Using the same microfibre mesh cloth cover and natural rubber underlay, the QcK range is widely accepted as the premium choice for eSports pros.

How to get your hands on the loot

The Destiny themed SteelSeries range is available now from the SteelSeries and Bungie webstores, just in time for the release of The Witch Queen.

For those of you in Australia local stock will be coming soon exclusively on Amazon, keep an eye on SteelSeriesANZ socials for updates.