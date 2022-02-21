Dua Lipa axed her management team over money problems

Mere days into her highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia tour, Dua Lipa abruptly ditched her long-time management company “in a row over money.”

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has made a shock split from her management team of almost a decade, just days into her long-awaited Future Nostalgia tour currently taking place in the U.S.

Having first signed to London-based company, TaP Management in 2013 while reportedly working as a cocktail bar waitress, the team expressed shock at the artist’s sudden announcement to cut ties late last week.

“It all came as a bit of a shock, but unfortunately there will always be disagreements when it comes to money. Things had been brewing for some time,” said a close source of Lipa’s manager, Ben Mawson told the Daily Mail.

The source later added, “Tap have taken her from an unknown teenager to the most successful female artist in the world. When you look at it like that, you can’t help but think something quite bad has happened.”

Founded by Co-CEOs, Ed Millet and Ben Mawson, TaP Management has a string of renowned stars on its roster, including Ellie Goulding, Lana Del Rey and Noah Cyrus.

According to industry insiders, Lipa’s unexpected departure had something to do with the percentage of the cut she was getting from “recording and commercial deals” being negotiated on her behalf by the company.

As per financial reports, the pop songstress allegedly “more than doubled” her earnings to almost $95 million AUD last year, up from around $43 million AUD in 2020. The 26-year-old star also has just over $53 million AUD of assets in her touring business, Dua Lipa Live LLP.

For the time being, Lipa’s father, Dukagjin is said to be taking over as her manager. Despite outreach from multiple media outlets, the international pop star is yet to make a comment on the shock split. Given she’s currently undertaking a 73-date tour of the United States, we’re guessing she’s a little too busy to get involved in the drama right now.