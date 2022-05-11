Harry Styles opens up about mental health, says therapy helped him “feel more alive”

It is a truth universally acknowledged that hot people take care of their mental health, and Harry Styles is no exception to that truth.

Everyone’s favourite pop star, Harry Styles, has opened up about his experience with seeking therapy. And for anyone putting it off, he is the bearer of good news.

Styles said he has avoided talking to professionals about his mental health in the past, but now that he has, he feels “more alive” than ever.

“I thought it meant that you were broken,” Styles told Better Homes & Gardens (No, not the Australian TV show featuring Fast Ed). “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.”

“I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be,” he continued. “Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don’t think, to feel more alive than that.”

Styles made the decision to take give therapy a go during the pandemic, which gave him a chance to slow down and reflect.

During the interview with Better Homes, the pop star revealed that he has struggled for some time with an undying need to be likable, which he has been working on with his therapist.

We knows it’s easier said than done, but we adore Harry’s outlook.