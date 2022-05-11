Needle In The Hay early bird entires closing soon

Do you want your music pressed to vinyl? Enter our Needle In The Hay vinyl comp before early bird entries close for a cheaper entry fee.

Every year, Happy Mag is proud to present Australia and New Zealand’s largest independent music competition, Needle In The Hay.

The annual event gives artists the chance to have their singles pressed to vinyl. All Aussie and New Zealand artists are welcome to enter the comp and for a limited time, we’re offering early birds a discount.

So how do you enter?

Visit the NITH entries page here and paste a streamable URL for your music (either released or unreleased) then pay the $10 entry fee.

This is the final week of early bird entries, so get in quick!

NITH 2022 will be judged by a selection of industry figureheads and the grand prize is, as always, having your winning single pressed to 7-inch vinyl by the legends at Zenith Records, Melbourne.

On top of that, there are over $30,000 of runner up prizes to be won.

For the first time ever, four Needle In The Hay finalists will get the opportunity to take part in a one-on-one mentorship program with some of Australia and New Zealand’s most esteemed songwriters and producers.

Check out the full list of judges and mentors below:

Needle in the Hay 2022: Judges

Benjamin Law

FlexMami

Georgia Mooney

Jeff Apter

Kieran Llama (Spacey Jane)

Marieke Hardy

Ngaiire

Stephen Ferris

Zach Stevenson (Hockey Dad)

Needle in the Hay 2022: Mentors

Andy Bull

Lawrence Arabia

Lenka

Tom Iansek