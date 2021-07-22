Harvey Weinstein receives 23 year prison sentence

Justice is served. Harvey Weinstein cops 23 years in prison for 11 sexual assault charges after a gruelling four-year investigation.

On Wednesday, a deteriorating Weinstein, 69, travelled cross country from his New York prison cell to Los Angeles courtroom to plead ‘not guilty’ during the short hearing.

As a result, Weinstein has just been sentenced by Los Angeles Superior judge, Sergio Tapia for two primary convictions: criminal sexual act in the first degree he received 20 years with a maximum of 25 years (which is very close to the maximum) and for rape in the third degree which has resulted in a 3-year sentence.

The sentences he has received are to run concurrently for a consecutive 23 years in a maximum-security prison outside of Buffalo, New York.

The eleven charges include four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulations, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration using force.

These alleged assaults occurred during the 2004-2013 period and involved five women.

During this hearing, his lawyers addressed that the statute of limitations has expired on three of the eleven counts against him and filed a motion to dismiss them.

In a press conference post-hearing, one of his attorneys, Mark Werksman, boldly stated in regards to challenging these counts,

“We welcome an opportunity to address these charges in court. They’re baseless. They’re from long, long ago. They’re uncorroborated.”

“He absolutely, unequivocally and categorically denies the allegations in this indictment,” Werksman stated, “They’re unprovable, unproven, uncredible, and unsubstantiated, and that will become clear as we litigate this case.”

Additionally, one of his attorneys requested a medical evaluation which the judge granted.

Weinstein appeared at this hearing wearing a medical mask that sat under his nose while sitting in a wheelchair.

He used a walker every day during his criminal trial in New York last year, due to advancing spinal stenosis and is also going blind in one eye.

Based on his physicality, attorneys have decried the prolonged 23-year prison term as a ‘de facto life sentence’. Werksman states that they expect Weinstein’s medical needs to be met during this time.

I see he still doesn’t know how to #WearAMask properly.

Maybe he’s hoping Covid will finish him.#HarveyWeinstein, in a wheelchair, pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in Los Angeleshttps://t.co/un4QSpyrAo — 12 Mile Geo (@12MileGeo) July 21, 2021

The representative for two of the case’s victims, Gloria Allred, rebutted Werksman’s brash comments about the allegations in the indictment,

“Allegations of sexual assault and rape do take a long time to report, so the idea that they may not have disclosed to a law enforcement officer for many years does not mean that those are not credible,” she said.

However, she agreed with Weinstein receiving all the medical care he is afforded,

“We want him to be in good shape for the trial.”

Weinstein directly addressed the judge during the hearing, apparently expressing remorse and that his life has been ‘changed forever’.

Additionally, he stated he hopes that he can become a good man during his prison sentence.

Weinstein addressed these ‘relationships’ thinking they were consensual, especially his five-year ‘relationship’ with actress Jessica Mann who testified against him in 2013.

He addressed his extramarital affairs and the extent he endured to cover the truth.

One of his accusers, Swedish film producer Miriam Hayley stood before the (current) court detailing what she went through, and is grateful for Weinstein’s conviction. He now has no opportunity to offend anyone else.

Weinstein’s next court appearance is July 29.