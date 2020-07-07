Heads up: the Bluesfest 2021 early bird ticket sale ends tonight

Following what has been a really tough time for festivals and the live music scene, the organisers of Byron Bay Bluesfest have done us a solid, chucking up early bird tickets for their 2021 event on their website last week.

The early bird sale ends at midnight tonight, with next year’s festival set to take place from April 1st to 5th at the festival’s home, Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.

After being forced to cancel this year’s mega-fest due to COVID-19, the organisers decided in an “act of bravery” that, after being given the green light to host 7,500 seated patrons onsite, they would commence the one week only early bird presale. And it’s strongly believed that figure will increase as restrictions continue to gradually lift between now and next April.

60 acts have already been confirmed for the 2021 event and Bluesfest has also assured us that there is no risk in pre-purchasing tickets, with all cash to be securely held in a locked account in the unlikely event the event is cancelled.

So make sure you’re in before midnight, cause we all know the early bird gets the worm.

Grab your tickets here.

BLUESFEST 2021

April 1st – 5th

Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, Byron Bay