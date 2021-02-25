Henry Cavill teases role in upcoming ‘Mass Effect’ film

The Mass Effect trilogy is cinematic sci-fi done large. It’s a question of when, not if, the trilogy is translated onto celluloid. Now actor Henry Cavill has cheekily thrown his hat into the ring.

The Mass Effect trilogy is one of the crown jewels of respected RPG video game developer Bioware. It tells a grand, operatic tale of humanity finding its place in a galaxy full of wonder, danger, and colourful characters.

While there will be comparisons made with the Star Wars universe, mostly due to the series’ rich lore and world-building, it is in truth more akin to Star Trek. The somewhat nerdy focus on diplomacy and inter-species dynamics is critical to the character of both series. Despite this, the story of Mass Effect kicks into gear rather quickly; meaning that filmmakers could definitely opt to create an adrenaline-fuelled space opera.

Henry Cavill to play Commander Shepard?

Actor Henry Cavill, of The Witcher and Man of Steel fame, has just teased his involvement in the rumoured adaptation. In a recent post on Instagram, Cavill showed himself reading from an unspecified script. The image was sufficiently blurry to make it near impossible to speculate what mysterious project it related to.

However, near impossible isn’t impossible, and the internet pulled together to fix the image.

“Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it..” Henry Cavill’s new post! ➡️ https://t.co/U9NogcyAel pic.twitter.com/SRhZhq5NpC — Henry Cavill News (@HenryCavillNews) February 24, 2021

After a little bit of photo focusing, various words could be made out, including ‘Cerberus’ and ‘Tali’Zorah’, which essentially confirms that Cavill is reading something relating to Mass Effect. Eventually it was pieced together that Cavill was reading from Wikpedia’s synopsis of Mass Effect 3; the particular passage being:

“Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the geth. Assisted by a quarian, either Tali’Zorah or Admiral Daro’Xen, Shepard boards a geth dreadnought and rescues a captive geth unit…”

While not exactly confirmation, this information is consistent with rumours that Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have restarted work on a treatment. Henry Cavill is a noted gamer and has won the hearts of many fans for his work on previous game/novel adaptation The Witcher.

Playing protagonist Commander Shepard would seem an ideal fit; with Cavill staying on brand as a hero and the production no doubt benefitting from his recent hot streak.