Heritage Listed has curated a chill house playlist with pure good vibes

Heritage Listed is memorable for his high energy bops. The artist has now carefully curated a house playlist for your listening needs.

Airport Jazz from Heritage Listed was love at first listen. But as it turns out, crafting high energy tracks like that and touring Sydney and the Blue Mountains can be pretty exhausting. Heritage Listed felt a little burnt out until a close friend flicked him some “gorgeous, stripped-back, chill house”.

Before the artist knew it, he was falling down the house rabbit hole, re-energising him, and giving him the focus needed to return to his own music.

The end product of this rabbit hole is a laid back selection of killer house tunes from Heritage himself. In Heritage Listed’s words, here are the tracks.

Folamour – You Never Told Me I’ll Miss U That Much

Folamour is without a doubt my favourite artists right now, the dude is just so damn funky. He’s absolutely masterful at encompassing elements of afro, Latin, house, funk and disco into his mixes and music seamlessly. However, he is also incredibly good at making lush, atmospheric, house. This is one of my favourites.

Harvey Sutherland – New Paradise

Harvey Sutherland is remarkably consistent at delivering again and again. This is one of the chiller tracks in his repertoire and the work on the keys and groove is just mind-blowing, definitely something to sit back to on the couch with a glass of your favourite.

Crazy P – Heartbreaker

This is a perfect song when the sun is setting and you want to switch off for just a second. I first heard this ages ago watching a sunset at a beach in Mexico and ever since then this song will bump on any occasion really. Crazy P is just too good.

Angela Puxi – Housing to Jazz

I recently got added to a playlist on Spotify and after checking it out came across this gem. I’m an absolute sucker for jazz house, so naturally, the gorgeous Rhodes drew me in straight away. It somehow manages to be extremely funky with an irresistible laid back energy to it. Keen to hear more from Angela Puxi!

Listen to the full house playlist below: