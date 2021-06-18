‘Airport Jazz’ from Heritage Listed is dripping with house, funk, and disco

Heritage Listen combines genres with ease on Airport Jazz, a jam perfect for your cooked house party playlist.

Heritage Listed is the latest act bringing nothing but good vibes to your ears.

With a knack for body-friendly grooves, Heritage Listed made waves in the indie-dance scene with his killer debut, Get Back, as well as performing for the Nymphae takeaway shows, spanning the Blue Mountains and Sydney.

He’s returned with the follow-up, Airport Jazz, slated as the first single off upcoming EP Rose Lens (Red Flags).

Since his last sold-out show, ‘The Cook Up’, Heritage has nestled into Melbourne to focus on creating his EP.

It’s in the studio where Heritage maximises his boogie potential, injecting house, funk, and disco elements into his floor fillers. This potential is fully realised on Airport Jazz.

The driving piano riff embedded in the single sounds like an ABBA meets Daft Punk collab; aka, the ultimate dance floor groove for people of all ages.

The motif is swiftly joined by a jungle-sounding house beat, liquid funk bass, and brass.

Then, a guest vocalist from Argentina, Camila Castagna, takes centre stage. She skats over the beat effortlessly, with a breathy tone.

Her vocal performance is later mimicked by some cute keys that frolic all around the jazz chords at play. The keys are played by Sy, a friend of Heritage Listed, who plays for psych-band Hibiscus Biscuit.

For a track with such varied influences, it’s incredibly cohesive, exciting, and slick.

“I love the genres of house, jazz, and funk and wanted to release a track that could capture the elements of all 3 while still being something people could dance to”, Heritage Listed comments. So naturally, he’s succeeded with flying colours.

Listen to Airport Jazz below: