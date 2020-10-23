Job listings confirm Hideo Kojima’s studio are working on a new game

Kojima Productions, the studio founded by Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear fame, have announced that they’re working on a new game and looking for staff to join their Tokyo office.

In a recent tweet, Japanese game studio Kojima Productions announced that a new project is in the works and that they’re looking for talent to work out of their Tokyo premises.

The tweet included a link to the company’s career page, posting listings including (as of this time of writing): Programmer, Artist, Game Design, Sound Design, Writer, Project Manager, and Producer/Other.

As of now, there are no details regarding what the new game is about. However, listings do indicate that the game will have some form of online functionality and possibly mechas.

For those interested in applying, the listings are written exclusively in Japanese and ask for candidates to be fluent in the language with necessary accreditation (better get cracking on Duolingo).

There is also the minor challenge of travelling to Japan during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though there are talks between Australia and Japan in opening travel between the two countries.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhg — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 22, 2020

Kojima Productions was founded in 2005 by Hideo Kojima and worked on the Metal Gear franchise as a subsidy of Konami, but reformed in 2016 as an independent studio following conflicts between Kojima and Konami.

Among the casualties of the fallout was Silent Hills, which would have been the ninth entry in the legendary horror series. As announced by the playable teaser P.T. (which sadly is no longer available for download), the game was to be directed by Kojima and Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro with The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus appearing as the protagonist.

The studio’s first game as an independent entity was 2019’s Death Stranding, the idiosyncratic genre-bending title starring Reedus, del Toro, Léa Seydoux, and Mads Mikkelsen. The game featured Reedus as the courier protagonist delivering supplies across an apocalyptic United States.