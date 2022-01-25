Hillsong CEO’s daughter thinks the media’s being unfair

Hillsong Pastor Laura Toggs slammed the media on Instagram for alleged “lies” about the COVID rule-breaking camp that sparked outrage.

Just yesterday, Laura Toggs, the daughter of Hillsong founder Brian Houston, shared a lengthy rant on her Instagram story, criticizing media outlets for their “horrible” and “disgusting” reports on the infamous youth camp that was identified by NSW Health as being in breach of COVID restrictions.

“I have watched the media willingly disregard any fairness for the sake of click-bait and to suit whatever profit they make off their agendas,” wrote Toggs. “It’s destroying peoples’ lives one cheap headline at a time and it’s heartbreaking to watch people believe the lies.”

As many of us are aware, megachurch Hillsong recently encountered serious backlash over a COVID rule-breaking “Summer Camp” held in Newcastle.

Earlier this month, as music festivals faced cancellation due to the ban of singing and dancing under new NSW COVID restrictions, Hillsong camp-goers continued “getting close and sweaty” in a maskless moshpit, as seen in social media footage that triggered nationwide fury.

This prompted many Aussie musicians to point out the evident double standards that exist between religious and non-religious organisations when it comes to COVID restriction laws.

Laura and her husband Pete are Pastors of Hillsong’s Youth Ministry. They were reportedly the primary organisers of the restriction-violating camp exposed for hosting hundreds of maskless attendees, singing and dancing in a large tent while a live band performed.

Addressing the footage that was captured from the event, Laura accused journalists of trespassing “on private property” and violating the privacy of teenagers by secretly filming them.

I can handle the singing, the dancing, and the no mask wearing at this Hillsong festival last night, even though it’s illegal for the entire arts industry to do the same. But playing“turn down for what” in 2022?! Too far. pic.twitter.com/byOWufUaWa — Illy (@illyal) January 13, 2022

“There is a clear agenda to drag Hillsong through the mud and to destroy our name,” said Laura, who believes the government changed COVID restrictions for festivals due to “media pressure.”

As far as being aware of those changes, the Youth Pastor claims she didn’t know, due to being too busy organising the camp which is wild. As if a part of event organising isn’t constantly making sure that you are acting within local laws and restrictions.

In her final remarks about the media, Laura implored her followers to stop buying into “whatever shit they spoonfeed you,” and to turn to the bible for truth and guidance instead.

She also added, “I hope that the music industry can rally their strength together to rally government – rather than bash churchgoers.”