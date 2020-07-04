Hotel sex scandal reportedly to blame for Australia’s 2nd COVID-19 wave

So, remember how restrictions were starting to lift, only for Victoria to see another spike in COVID-19 infections? Want to know how it happened? A good old sex scandal straight out of Melbourne’s Stamford Plaza and the Rydges on Swanston hotel.

With the state recording over 50 new cases per day in the last week, authorities have reportedly been able to trace a large amount of these infections back to a frisky night between a quarantining guest and a private contractor from their hotel.

In a spicy turn of events, it looks like a good old sex scandal is to blame for Victoria’s second coronavirus wave. In this case, a hookup between a hotel worker and a quarantining guest has contributed to the state’s massive infection spike.

Announcing a $3 million inquiry into the second wave, Premier Daniel Andrews suggested that maybe the whole hotel quarantine system isn’t the best idea anymore. “It is abundantly clear that what has gone on here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what has happened,” Andrews told press.

While authorities have not directly confirmed these allegations, reports all point to one conclusion: a covert hotel bang set off the pandemic again.

“If those statements are true, that would be completely and utterly unacceptable, and we would encourage the Victorian authorities to throw the book at them if any of these individuals or the firms have behaved inappropriately,” Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt responded when asked about the spicy rumours.

These allegations come just as two patients tested positive for the virus after returning from hotel quarantine in Melbourne. These are unruly times, times when our neighbours can’t even be trusted to keep it in their pants.

Maybe the UK had it right after all when they banned sex?