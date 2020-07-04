“No reform, no perform”: Portland strippers march for racial equality

As part of the ongoing fight for justice, the PDX Stripper Strike have taken to the streets of Portland, campaigning for an end to discrimination in clubs across the city. Armed with the mantra “no justice, no booty”, dancers spoke out about the shameful lack of anti-racism policies currently employed in their workplaces.

“The thing I’ve heard over and over,” protest leader Cat Hollis told Dazed, “is that it’s the most fun they’ve ever had at a protest. We usually have a sound system blasting music, and people wearing eight-inch high heels to walk the mile routes.”

Dancers, bartenders, DJs, strip club owners, and managers have all taken to the streets of Portland to protest the lack of racial equality within the industry.