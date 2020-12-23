Check out this dickhead AI bot that roasts your taste in music

Attention all Spotify users! There’s a new AI bot circulating the internet with the sole purpose of crushing your dreams and self-worth. Meet How Bad Is Your Spotify.

The sun is shining, Christmas is literally on the horizon, and there’s a new internet bot to try out. Don’t be fooled though, this isn’t fun and games. This thing is out for blood. All you have to do is head over to the How Bad Is Your Spotify website, login, and prepare for the end.

The bot will rummage through every corner of your Spotify account, pick apart your weaknesses, and crush you in one final blow. Enjoy.

Okay, you’ve logged in. Now what? Well, the How Bad Is Your Spotify generator will take some time to calculate, unleashing a tirade of insults along the way, before rating your “basicness.” You’ll be told which year and genres of music that you listen to the most, plus a few of your favourite artists.

How bad is your Spotify? You should check out mine. This got me laughing so hard 😂 pic.twitter.com/fkLiVVQfG9 — Patricia ♡ (@gaxxgiggles) December 23, 2020

That’s the easy part. The bot will proceed to pick apart these results, asking some heart-wrenching, utterly brutal questions. Engadget did a full investigation of the website and came up with some particularly insightful findings:

“The bot told one member of the Engadget team (who shall remain nameless) that ‘your Spotify was please-read-my-manuscript-60-dollar-white-tshirt-local-talk-radio-bumper-sticker-bitch bad,'” Kris Holt writes. “It informed another their listening activity was ‘kombucha-brewing-too-many-feelings-BTS-is-great-please-dont-ddos-us bad.’ Ouch.” Ouch is right, Kris.

I just tried “How bad is your Spotify” on my account and I feel attacked. pic.twitter.com/r6b4uwLlMP — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) December 23, 2020

We all know that the holidays can be stressful, but this is some heavy shit. Approach with care.

Check out How Bad Is Your Spotify here.