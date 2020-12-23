Model Stella Tennant has passed away, just days after her 50th birthday

Stella Tennant has been remembered for her environmental activism and contributions to the world of fashion.

Early this morning, it was announced that Scottish model Stella Tennant had passed away at the age of 50.

Tennant was a staple on Versace and Lagerfeld catwalks during the ’90s, and has been partially credited with popularising the androgynous chic look of the era.

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020,” Tennant’s family revealed in their statement. “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

Tributes have been flowing in from across the fashion world for the acclaimed model. “Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant,” the House of Versace posted on Twitter. “Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace.”

Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace. Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Tennant rose to fame back in 1993, following a photoshoot for British Vogue. She was just 22 at the time. Since then, she appeared on the covers of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, walked for Karl Lagerfeld and Versace, and worked with designers such as; Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein, Jean Paul Gaultier and Burberry.

Authorities believe that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death, although it was “sudden.”