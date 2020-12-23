The Steam Winter Sale is live, here’s the massive list of deals

It’s that time of year again. The Steam Winter Sale is officially live now, featuring thousands of deals across fan-favourite franchises, 2020’s biggest hits, and more.

RIP to your wallet, the Steam Winter Sale is here. If you were looking to snag a few more games to add to that ever-growing Library, or maybe looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, now’s your chance.

The deals are open now and will continue until January 5th at 10am – which is 4am on the January 6th for our friends in AEST. On top of the Steam Winter Sale, voting is now open across all ten categories of The Steam Awards.

Steam Winter Sale

This year’s as big as ever at the Steam Winter Sale, with a metric shit-ton of deals announced. Some highlights come by way of 2020’s favourite party games Fall Guys and Among Us, both discounted by 20%. Speaking of party games, Phasmophobia is also copping a 20% discount.

As always, some massive franchise deals are sure to be hits. The Darksiders franchise is discounted by up to 82%, Crysis, Tom Clancy, and Dead Space by up to 75%, Bioshock and Assassin’s Creed by up to 80%, and heaps more. The Hitman, Battlefield, Dishonoured, Half-Life, Elder Scrolls, and other franchises are on this list too – careful, it’s hot in there.

In terms of the best-value deals currently live on the Steam Winter Sale, we’ve picked out some highlights. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is live on the Steam store at a whopping 40% off, meaning you’re paying $29.97 AUD for every Halo game through to Halo: Reach. The fantastic deluxe edition of Dark Souls III is reduced 75% from it’s usual asking price of $119.95, now on sale for $29.98.

Doom Eternal is $32.98 (down 67% from $99.95), Control: Ultimate Edition is $29.97 (down 50% from $59.95), and if you really want to kill some time, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition is just $56.54 (down 76% from the hefty usual price of $56.54).

And one more for good luck – the critically acclaimed roguelike Hades is discounted by 20%, bringing the price down to $28.76. It’s a smaller discount, but given how new Hades is and how damn good this game is, we heartily recommend it.

Steam Awards Nominations

On top of the sweet, sweet deals offered in the Steam Winter Sale, it’s also time to vote across all ten categories of the 2020 Steam Awards.

Voting is open now and will close on January 3rd at 9am PT – again, that’s 3am on the 4th for Australians on the east coast. The winners will be announced just an hour later.

Check out who’s nominated below.

Game of the Year

Red Dead Redemption 2

Hades

Doom Eternal

Fall Guys

Death Stranding

VR Game of the Year

Half-Life: Alyx

Phasmophobia

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Thief Simulator VR

Star Wars Squadrons

Labor of Love

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Among Us

Terraria

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

No Man’s Sky

Better with Friends

Fall Guys

Sea of Thieves

Borderlands 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Risk of Rain 2

Most Innovative Gameplay

Fall Guys

Sea of Thieves

Borderlands 3

Deep Rock Galactic

Risk of Rain 2

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Red Dead Redemption 2

Detroit: Become Human

Mafia Definitive Edition

Metro Exodus

Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Game You Suck At

Red Dead Redemption 2

Detroit: Become Human

Mafia Definitive Edition

Metro Exodus

Horizon Zero Dawn

Outstanding Visual Style

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Battlefield 5

There Is No Game

Marvel’s Avengers

Black Mesa

Best Soundtrack

Doom Eternal

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Helltaker

Need for Speed: Heat

Persona 4 Golden

Sit Back and Relax Award

The Sims 4

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Satisfactory

Untitled Goose Game

Factorio

Vote in the 2020 Steam Awards here, and browse the Steam Winter Sale catalogue here.