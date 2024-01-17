Say hello to your new camp counsellors: Peach PRC, Ruel, and G Flip join Spotifys Summer Camp

Play a round of ping pong with Ruel, or decorate some fairy wings with Pearch PRC at Sydney’s Summer Camp

Remember those awesome summer camp vibes from ’90s and ’00s movies? Dust off your nostalgia because Spotify’s Summer Camp is bringing these iconic vibes to Sydney.

Take note – it’s not a regular camp—this one’s all about workshops, live performances, and hanging out with some of your favourite Aussie artists.

Inspired by *hits different* playlist, Spotify’s Summer Camp kicks off on February 10th and 11th in Paddington, join Cat & Calmell, G Flip, Peach PRC, Ruel, and Ūla for a chill weekend where the line between fan and artist blurs.

From fairy wing decorating with Peach PRC to designing drumsticks with G Flip, it’s a chance to get close and personal with your music idols.

The schedule kicks off at 10:30 am on both days, running through the afternoon.

Don’t miss the special performance by Ūla by the Campfire on February 10th at 6:00 pm—it’s gonna be a highlight.

The best part? Tickets are free! Grab Da 1 ticketes here, and Day 2 tickets here from 9 am on January 18th. If you miss out, there’s a waitlist to keep your hopes up.

And even if you don’t score a spot, the general public area is open for everyone., where you can explore the space, grab some exclusive merch, and munch on free camp snacks.

If you’re up for a creating good memories, hanging out with your fav muso’s and a weekend of good tunes, the Spotify hits different Summer Camp is where it’s at. See you there!