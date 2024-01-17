Video premiere: Buttered host a rooftop gig in new video for ‘Jealous’

Gold Coast duo Buttered are green with envy in the new video for Jealous, the latest track lifted from their upcoming debut album.

Buttered have shared the new music video for their latest single, Jealous.

The track itself is lifted from the Gold Coast duo’s forthcoming debut album Homesick, and shines as a soulful folk-pop gem brimming with velvet harmonies and catchy guitar hooks.

Atop aughties-inspired production and trashy drums, Buttered duo Scott and Jackson reflect on jealousy and its impact on relationships, a feeling that “beats me” and “takes time” to overcome.

While Buttered dip into various sounds on the single, it is anchored by the raw energy of the vocals, which at once recall the stylings of everything from RnB to acoustic folk and bedroom pop.

Through it all, Buttered’s diaristic storytelling lets listeners in on the universal feeling of envy, and how “watching too closely” only “keep[s] me away from you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttered (@butteredband)

Speaking of the song’s message in a press statement, Buttered said “the lyrics reflected an early, tender situation in a relationship that tested and helped [one of the guys] grow in an unexpected way, not without extracting a toll.”

Jealous will feature on the tracklist of the duo’s imminent Homesick record, alongside previously released songs Lucid and Heroes. The debut project is set for release on January 30.

Homesick is said to serve as an evolution of Buttered’s signature ear for glittery pop gems, while venturing into diverse sounds. It will succeed the pair’s debut EP, Blue Jeans, which arrived in June of last year.

Jealous is accompanied by an official just-released music video, which follows the duo as they sing in monochromatic outfits, meander through nature, and perform with a full atop a tin roof. Watch the full clip above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buttered (@butteredband)

Buttered will celebrate the release of Homesick with an album launch tour in February, with free shows slated for Brisbane and Byron Bay, and a ticketed performance in the Gold Coast. Find ticketing information here.

In anticipation of Homesick and its tour, listen to Buttered’s new single Jealous below.