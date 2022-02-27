how to help ukraine

“I wish I could do something to help out…” is a sentiment we’re hearing, feeling and seeing as Russia’s continued assault on Ukraine shakes the world.

So what can someone do to help the democratic republic of Ukraine (beyond up voting things on the interwebs?) We took to Reddit to see what were some ideas that were resonating most with the world community that is clearly in favour of peace.

• Support a third party organisation such as care.org.au: https://www.care.org.au/appeals/ukraine-humanitarian-crisis/

• Apply pressure to your local government to support Ukraine via international aid.

• Directly support the Ukrainian defence military initiative: https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

• Support Ukrainian based charities such as Voices of Children who provide support and trauma counselling to youth who’ve witnessed war: https://voices.org.ua/en/

• Help Russians outside of Russia access information: https://snowflake.torproject.org

• Try to uncover and downvote Russian propaganda.

• Stay informed about the conflict and of course always be cautious about the information that’s being shared on social media.