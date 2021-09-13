The glorious times humans tried to take porn to space

The Porn industry has surprisingly come closer to achieving ‘the deed’ in space than scientists or researchers.

Research on sex in space is a slow and underfunded area, but its importance should not be dismissed – after all, how do we expect to survive lengthy space travel and colonise Mars if we can’t figure out how to do the dirty in space?

Pornhub caught onto this, sharing their hopes and dreams of filming the first pornographic film in space.

In 2015 the popular adult site started a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise money to “make the first sex tape in space!”

When conversing with The Washington Post via email, Corey Price, the vice president of Pornhub, assured people that it wasn’t a hoax.

“This is actually 100% real,” Price said. “We’ve done all of the necessary legwork in terms of logistics…”.

In a video uploaded to the still accessible crowdfunding page, porn stars Johnny Sins and Eva Lovia explained why they wanted to be involved.

“I’ve had sex on almost every different continent with all kinds of different women…I love what I do and who I do, but this is a really unique opportunity to break ground in the adult industry,” Sins said.

“This is an amazing opportunity to make history and to work two dream jobs at once: porn star and astronaut,” Lovia said.

In what might come as a shock to nobody, the page never reached its $4.6 million goal – only managing to earn $320,987 AUD.

In a thank you message posted to the page; Price promised that Pornhub would refund the money in full to their donators.

“While this phase of our effort concludes today, August 9, we remain steadfast in our quest to film the first sex tape in space. As technology continues to evolve, so too will our resourcefulness to continue to push the boundaries of sexual exploration,” the message reads.

However, the topic is clearly on the human noggin…

In 2016, former porn star CoCo Brown was preparing to enter space for roughly one hour.

Brown estimated that the countless hours of training to prepare her for this trip would amount to $130,000 – an expensive feat.

“I just want to see the Earth from the outside…It’s going to be beautiful.” she told Daily Dot.

However, XCOR, the aerospace company she was training with declared bankruptcy – pulverising her mission and dreams.

Despite this, not all hope has been lost for the porn industry and its veterans.

In fact, its past accomplishments provide some successful groundwork for the future of space sexology, and although humans are yet to have sex in space, they have had sex in zero gravity.

Behold, The Uranus Experiment: Part Two (1999), where two porn stars filmed a scene on board a reduced gravity aircraft.

Director John Millerman spoke of the experience, saying the crew had 27 seconds to shoot the zero-gravity scene:

“We had to plan everything very carefully. We did some rehearsals and then we just shot, we used two cameras and they were tied to the cameramen, who were tied to the aircraft…it was a risky venture…“.

The soundtrack was also thoughtfully considered, with musicians such as Liam Howlett (The Prodigy) and Robert del Naja (Massive Attack) composing a track each for the film.

Regardless, it is believed that space sexology will strengthen humanity’s chance of surviving space travel and planetary colonisation, along with our ability to adapt to environmental factors such as “radiation exposure, gravitational changes [etc]”.

According to an article in The Conversation, if humanity wants to survive in the depths of space, we must first learn how to have sex in the stars.

The article, written by a number of academics, argues that “space programs [need] to embrace a new discipline: space sexology, the comprehensive scientific study of extraterrestrial intimacy and sexuality”.

While there have been studies that looked into the effects of (literal) astronomical sex on the body (using animals), the data surrounding them is still unclear.

The article’s authors believe that more research is needed and space organisations need to take it seriously.

“[W]e encourage them to develop space sexology as a scientific field and research program: one that not only aims to study sex in space, but also design systems, habitats and training programs that allow intimacy to take place beyond our home planet, Earth,” the article says.