Hyena Smyle unleashes a fierce debut and plans for world domination

A Smyle that bites.

Bursting onto the scene with a nostalgic yet fiercely modern sound, Sunshine Coast trio Hyena Smyle is poised to shake up the indie rock landscape.

Since forming in 2024, the female-fronted band (Annie on bass/vocals, Josh on guitar, and Dale on drums) has quickly built a reputation for high-energy live shows and a potent blend of 80s/90s alt-rock grit and sharp pop hooks.

Their blistering debut single, ‘The Payoff,’ is a raw punk anthem born from the exhaustion of modern life, marking their arrival with a defiant roar.

Fresh off a Battle of the Bands win and with major 2026 plans, the group is turning frustration into fuel.

We sat down with Hyena Smyle to discuss their rapid rise, the making of ‘The Payoff,’ and their mission to take over the world, one catchy, riff-heavy song at a time.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

Hyena Smyle: We are a Sunny Coast band for the most part (we are working on getting Dale up here permanently) Beaches – everyone here is generally pretty grateful for the lifestyle the sunny coast offers we are no different.

It has a pretty good little music community to tap into aswell

Happy: Hyena Smyle formed in 2024 and has already made serious waves. What was the spark that brought the three of you together to create this specific blend of 80s/90s alt-rock and modern pop?

Hyena Smyle: We’ve all had this desire to write and perform what we think are good songs but have somehow only come at it later in life.. Arguably much more difficult time for all of us given the pressure of raising children and running small business’ but hey here we are!

The 80/s90’s alt pop thing is just what comes naturally to us!

Happy: As a trio, how does the dynamic work in the writing process? Does it usually start with a riff from Josh, a rhythm from Dale, or a concept/vocal melody from Annie?

Hyena Smyle: This varies.. Some songs start with Instrumentation from Josh & Dale and Annie will sprinkle her pop sensibilities all over it!

And other songs start with Annies bass and lyrical/vocal ideas. Annie and Josh will often take the most raw ideas and work them together into what are now our song catalogue.

Happy: You have a music video for ‘The Payoff.’ How does the video visually represent the song’s themes of pressure and defiance?

Hyena Smyle: The video starts with a business lady making her way to the office for another groundhog day!

Distracted by the echos of a life gone begging she is drawn into a world of possibilities where her inner rock goddess is begging her to break free of the shackles of modern life!

We tried to accurately display the inner revolution that goes on and the moments when we dare to say “fuck it lets have a go”

Happy: With a debut single out and big plans ahead, what’s the ultimate goal for Hyena Smyle? Is it about dominating local stages, national tours, or something more personal?

Hyena Smyle: “The same thing we do every night Pinky – try to take over the world!” on a serious note we just want our music to connect with people.

We’d all love to be able to do this on a professional level but we understand that this is a path laden with heartbreak and torment before its paved in gold!

Happy: If ‘The Payoff’ was the theme song for a movie or TV show, what would it be?

Hyena Smyle: Two Hands

Happy: You’re curating a dream festival lineup. Hyena Smyle is headlining. Which three other bands, past or present, are on the bill with you?

Hyena Smyle: Hole, Janis Joplin and The Superjesus

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

Hyena Smyle: 6/8 swings… Heavy Fuzz and poppy fckn hooks baby!