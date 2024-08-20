HYG share their playlist of perfect songs for thinking about things

Whether it’s a go-to track for mediation or a song to soundtrack your hungover thoughts, HYG have you covered with their contemplative playlist.

Earlier this month, we shared news of ‘Hopeless Youth Group’, the self-titled debut album from Canberra psych-rock band, HYG.

The stellar eight-track collection comes ahead of the band’s one-year hiatus, but thankfully not before a sprawling tour across the country for the remainder of this month.

In celebration of ‘Hopeless Youth Group’, guitarist Mark swung by Happy to share a playlist of the ultimate songs for thinking, inspired by his experience of going back to studying. Catch the full playlist below, and scroll down to listen to HYG’s debut album.

Hey, my name’s Mark and I play in Canberra psych-rock band HYG (Hopeless Youth Group).

We’ve just released our self-titled debut LP, and we’ve also just announced we’re going on break for a year, so we’re doing a tour to celebrate being a band and releasing music. I’m about to go back to further study, so I’ve been thinking about thinking a lot.

Whether you’re sitting on the couch at 5pm on a Sunday feeling more hungover than ever, on the bus on the way to work and starting to turn the gears over, or you’re head-down in the books using every last brain cell to focus on study, having a human brain and being able to think is a miracle of nature which we often take for granted.

And of course, music always makes the experience better. Here are five songs that we here at HYG like to think about things to.

HYG – Awareness

Track number 1 off our debut LP is a song about meditation. I was doing a guided meditation on YouTube and the phrase “Awareness of thought is awareness, rest in awareness” stuck in my head like an earworm, and a song started to form around it.

Here’s the finished thing.

The War on Drugs – Strangest Thing

Sean, our keys player, when I asked him for a recommendation: “I think Strangest Thing by The War on Drugs is like the most beautiful song in the world.”

After going on a hungover walk on a beautiful sunny day to clear my head and playing it through, I’m convinced.

Roy Ayers Ubiquity – Everybody Loves the Sunshine

Lucius, our drummer: “That’s on the top of my list for pondering.” Recommended for big life decisions, forming opinions on topics, and late nights at home alone on the couch thinking about bees and things and flowers in the sunshine.

Stereolab – Margerine Melodie

Psychology, political theory, and a damn catchy alt-pop tune all rolled into one. Perfect if you’re looking for something to think about, and the perfect study BPM while cramming for that exam tomorrow morning.

Kikagaku Moyo – Nobakitani

And to close off, a beautiful song that works for all the above. Meditating? Pondering? Studying? Enjoying the beauty of life on a sunny Sunday morning?

Or just plain thinking about thinking? Block out the background noise and settle in for 8 minutes of bliss while you have a good think about what you’re doing.