Every Outfit to deliver their witty takes on fashion and pop culture with live Aussie tour this year

Podcasting duo Every Outfit are bringing the razor-sharp hot takes on all things pop culture to a string of Aussie shows slated for later this year.

Hop onto Spotify and you’ll likely be inundated with too many podcasts to count. Even within this oversaturated market, it’s Every Outfit who’ve paved the way with their incisive takes on fashion and everything pop culture.

The podcasting duo, comprised of Los Angeles-based best friends Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni, spent years delivering bitchy fashion commentary viral Instagram account Every Outfit on Sex and the City.

While that page alone is enough to constitute its own live show, Fairless and Garroni quickly realised that their pop culture lens extends well into other territories, too.

Their accompanying Every Outfit podcast dives deep into the nooks and crannies of culture, from explainers of viral TikTok trends to commentary on the hottest pop stars and deep dives in the buzzy TV shows.

It’s the kind of topics you’d gossip about with friends and a glass of wine, and since its 2021 debut, the podcast has featured in the pages of everywhere from Vogue to The New York Times and Interview Magazine.

While it’s all well and good to gasbag with friends, Every Outfit are providing the space for you to bring your hot takes to the public, with a string of Australian shows slated for their live tour later this year.

The podcasting duo will kick off their Australian tour with a show at the Rechabite Hall in Perth on December 8.

From there, they’ll steal the spotlight with a set at Brisbane’s The Triffid on December 11, with an additional show slated for Sydney’s Factory Theatre the following night (December 12).

Every Outfit round-off their trip Down Under with a final show on December 14 at The Capitol in Melbourne.

It’s perhaps the best girls night out you could hope for, with Fairless and Garroni finally making it out of your airpods and into a show, live in the flesh.

So go on then, grab tickets to Every Outfit’s Australian tour here.