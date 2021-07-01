Ibanez teams up with Ichika Nito for a range of headless guitars

Ibanez is known for its bold, statement instruments. Its new Quest range – a collaboration with Ichika Nito – adds fuel to that fire.

Known for high-end appointments, innovative hardware and sleek, ergonomic designs, Ibanez guitars are no strangers to curating and manufacturing top-tier instruments, for top-tier players. Now with their latest release in partnership with Japanese fingerstyle virtuoso — and occasion djent shredder — Ichika Nito, they are revealing a new catalogue of headless electric guitars.

Based in Nagoya, Ibanez was one of the first Japanese companies to gain a foothold in the European and American guitar markets. Now, they’re paying tribute to a homegrown player for the very first time.

Nito gained his massive following and reputation through a unique combination of complex techniques and an unmistakable sound. He has since captivated fans and musicians alike with his unconventional and experimental style, becoming a major influence to players worldwide.

Together, Ibanez and Nito debut the new range of Quest Headless guitars with Nito’s signature white, ICHI10 model headlining the show. Basing the design on the company’s already famed Q54 model, it boasts a light-weight Nyatoh body and features a three-piece maple/Bubinga neck, as well as 24 Jescar EVO Gold frets and decorative mother-of-pearl step off-set dot inlays.

As for the pickup department, it’s the only guitar in the range to feature three R1 single-coils, perfectly in keeping with Nito’s tonal clarity and precise articulation.

For more info head to Ibanez.