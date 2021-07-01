News

Drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash wants to be first Non Binary London mayor

PC

by Pandora Craufurd-Gormly

Image: Yahoo News

PC

by Pandora Craufurd-Gormly

The world would be a much better place with Mayor Bon Boulash in charge, and they have hinted that they could enter politics in the future.

Bimini Bon Boulash or just ‘Bimini’ as us Drag Race fans call her has made huge waves during and after their time on Drag Race UK as a non-binary queen, including being signed to major modelling agency Next Model Management’s main booking list as opposed to their special booking list.

To add to their calibre of achievements and goals, Bimini has announced that they are interested in a potential career in politics.

Bimini Bon boulash and current Mayor of London Sadiq Khan having brunch
Image: Into More

This has been inspired after the Tory government’s recent decision to not legally recognise non-binary identities because apparently, it’s just “too complex” (when really, it’s rather simple).

Boulash spoke on the United Queendom podcast in which they suggested they would push the government into appropriate action when they “come knocking on Downing Street’s doors” in a “few more years,” proceeded by, “then we’ll see what happens.”

“Everyone’s identity and everyone’s journey is totally valid, and it’s how you see yourself and how you are and that shouldn’t be judged or discriminated by anyone,” Bimini said.

When suggesting a potential career in politics, they were asked if they were indicating they would like to run for prime minister. They suggested,

“Maybe Bimini for mayor first. Sadiq Khan can pass on the baton. Sadiq’s my mate, we had lunch.”

Bimini pays homage to their east London environment growing up, saying they feel very lucky as it’s a place where these conversations have been had but they’re also not the ‘defining character of people’.

“What I love about east London is, those conversations are accepted by everyone, there’s no judgement there, so I’m lucky to have that, and I know not everyone has had that and I hope these conversations we have open that up a bit more. Wait til I’m in parliament – in a look!”

Bimini has consistently been transparent in their journey of discovering their gender identity, stating in an interview with The Evening Standard that they knew they were non-binary from a young age.

“I always knew that I was neither here nor there – like I was in between,” they said.

“That’s how I’ve always felt. The term ‘non-binary’ only came around [into currency] a couple of years ago. I realised it made sense.”

Regardless of whether they have a future political career (but we hope they do!), we can count on Bimini Bon Boulash to continue being the gorgeous voice of reason that they are, in all that they achieve and strive to do. Mayor Bon Boulash for London!

