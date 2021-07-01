Drag queen Bimini Bon Boulash wants to be first Non Binary London mayor

The world would be a much better place with Mayor Bon Boulash in charge, and they have hinted that they could enter politics in the future.

Bimini Bon Boulash or just ‘Bimini’ as us Drag Race fans call her has made huge waves during and after their time on Drag Race UK as a non-binary queen, including being signed to major modelling agency Next Model Management’s main booking list as opposed to their special booking list.

To add to their calibre of achievements and goals, Bimini has announced that they are interested in a potential career in politics.

This has been inspired after the Tory government’s recent decision to not legally recognise non-binary identities because apparently, it’s just “too complex” (when really, it’s rather simple).

Boulash spoke on the United Queendom podcast in which they suggested they would push the government into appropriate action when they “come knocking on Downing Street’s doors” in a “few more years,” proceeded by, “then we’ll see what happens.”

“Everyone’s identity and everyone’s journey is totally valid, and it’s how you see yourself and how you are and that shouldn’t be judged or discriminated by anyone,” Bimini said.

When suggesting a potential career in politics, they were asked if they were indicating they would like to run for prime minister. They suggested,

“Maybe Bimini for mayor first. Sadiq Khan can pass on the baton. Sadiq’s my mate, we had lunch.”

Here in London you can be who you want to be, and love who you want to love. Bimini continued to discuss that they have always been very political, and that they wouldn’t say no to City Hall. But regardless of their future path in politics, they are always going to utilise their platform in being vocal and saying what they think. Ban conversion therapy and support trans people https://t.co/BD3DHSFEJQ — BIMINI! STREAM GOD SAVE THIS QUEEN (@biminibabes) June 30, 2021

Bimini pays homage to their east London environment growing up, saying they feel very lucky as it’s a place where these conversations have been had but they’re also not the ‘defining character of people’.

“What I love about east London is, those conversations are accepted by everyone, there’s no judgement there, so I’m lucky to have that, and I know not everyone has had that and I hope these conversations we have open that up a bit more. Wait til I’m in parliament – in a look!”

Bimini has consistently been transparent in their journey of discovering their gender identity, stating in an interview with The Evening Standard that they knew they were non-binary from a young age.

“I always knew that I was neither here nor there – like I was in between,” they said.

“That’s how I’ve always felt. The term ‘non-binary’ only came around [into currency] a couple of years ago. I realised it made sense.”

Regardless of whether they have a future political career (but we hope they do!), we can count on Bimini Bon Boulash to continue being the gorgeous voice of reason that they are, in all that they achieve and strive to do. Mayor Bon Boulash for London!