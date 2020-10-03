Iluka makes strides into grandiose, euphoric pop on ‘A Beautiful Undone’ 

Sydney’s Iluka continues to push the envelope on A Beautiful Undone, striving for a sound that’s bigger and bolder than she’s ever attained.

Now a mainstay of the Sydney music space, Iluka has made some serious headway over the last 12 months. Since releasing Closer To You in May 20193, a song she described to Happy Mag as the “beginning of a new chapter”, she’s been boldly moving into territory that’s bigger, better, and destined for more ears than ever before.

A Beautiful Undone is the latest from camp Iluka, a piece of euphoric pop that doesn’t hold back. Quite the opposite, it’s a jam made to be sung from mountaintops, into a crowd of starry eyed fans, or at full volume in the self-affirming comfort of your own bedroom.

Lyrically, A Beautiful Undone speaks to the release we feel when letting go of things we can’t control. It matches the timbre of the track beautifully; building into a cathartic, belted final chorus, A Beautiful Undone urges listeners not to sweat the small stuff and focus on what’s important. “It’s only you and I.”

Since it’s an Iluka single, you can bet it comes packaged with a blinder of a music video. Directed by Aimée-Lee X. Curran, the clip sees Iluka singing to imaginary crowds around the world as well as to herself, embracing the creative and personal liberation the song so dearly embraces.

“The visual aspect of music is paramount to me,” Iluka previously told Happy Mag. “I’m a very visual person and for me, music doesn’t exist on its own. It lives within a world that can be seen and touched as well as heard. Music videos are important in creating that world around a song.”

With a number of starry singles already released this year, our hope is that Iluka has something a little bigger in the bag. Nothing has been announced yet, so keep your eyes peeled via her Facebook and Instagram pages to stay in the know.

And now that live music is allowed once again, make sure you catch Iluka as part of Best Served Loud, a gig series going down at Sydney’s Waywards presented by Young Henrys:

Best Served Loud

Fri 23 Oct – The Dead Love w/ Eat Your Heart Out – SOLD OUT

Fri 30 Oct – Iluka w/ Salarymen – on sale 8 Oct

Fri 6 Nov – Charlie Collins w/ Ruben Neeson – on sale 15 Oct

Fri 13 Nov – Citizen Kay w/ Ms. Thandi – on sale 22 Oct

Fri 20 Nov – Totally Unicorn w/ Good Pash – on sale 29 Oct

Tickets available here.